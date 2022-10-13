ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis places handprints, footprints at Chinese Theatre

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis in 2018. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Jamie Lee Curtis placed her handprints and footprints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood Wednesday in connection with what is being billed as the conclusion of the “Halloween” film franchise.

Curtis was joined at the late-morning ceremony by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who portrayed her husband in the 1994 spy action comedy “True Lies,” and Melanie Griffith, a longtime friend who appeared with her in the 1981 made-for-television film comedy, “She’s in the Army Now.”

Curtis portrays Laurie Strode for the seventh time in “Halloween Ends,” which debuts in theaters and begins streaming on Peacock Friday.

Strode was a high school student and babysitter pursued by the mask-wearing evil killer Michael Myers in the first entry of the franchise, “Halloween,” released in 1978. In “Halloween Ends,” Strode is a grandmother writing her memoirs, again facing off against Myers, in a final confrontation described as “unlike any captured on screen before.”

“Halloween” was Curtis’ film debut after she made appearances on “Quincy, M.E.” “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries,” “Columbo,” and “Charlie’s Angels” and was a member of the cast of the 1977-78 ABC comedy “Operation Petticoat.”

Curtis is a seven-time Golden Globe Awards nominee. Her first of two victories came in 1990 for best performance by an actress in a television series — comedy or musical for her work in the 1989-92 ABC comedy “Anything But Love.”

Curtis won her other Golden Globe Award in 1995 for best performance by an actress in a motion picture — comedy or musical for her portrayal of the legal secretary wife of a computer salesman who is actually a secret agent (Schwarzenegger) in “True Lies,” a role for which she also received a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Curtis also received Golden Globe Award nominations for her work in the films “A Fish Called Wanda” and “Freaky Friday” and television’s “The Heidi Chronicles” and “Scream Queens.”

Curtis received an outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or a movie Emmy nomination in 1998 for her portrayal of an American vacationing in Italy with her husband and two children who are attacked and shot by highway bandits, leaving her son brain-dead in “Nicholas’ Gift.”

Curtis’ other film credits include “Trading Places,” “Amazing Grace and Chuck,” “My Girl,” “Knives Out” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Her other television credits include “Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story,” “NCIS” and “New Girl.”

