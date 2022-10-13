ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock

By Neale Zeringue
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC’s The Voice.

His blind audition debuted Monday and Tuesday in a song battle elimination round Steven McMorran has shown the world what his voice can do, but before everyone knew, it was Arkansas.

“I grew up in Little Rock singing,” Steven told our station. “I would sing at church. I would sing sometimes at school.”

Blake Shelton, judge on ‘The Voice,’ leaving after 23 seasons

Steven graduated from Little Rock Central High in 1999 with honors. He was in orchestra and a Christian students’ group where Teresa Siegel was his sponsor. Siegel remembers Steven as light-hearted and fun.

She said, “There’s a lot of good people, famous people who have walked these halls, and I’m glad to add Steven to that group.”

In high school, college, a move to Los Angelos, and 8 years later Nashville, Steven was performing in different bands, but as his family grew, how often he performed shrunk. He began writing songs full-time for artists like Tim McGraw and Celine Dion.

“With his humbleness, you would not know all that he’s done,” Siegel said.

When it came to auditioning for The Voice though, Steven said his publisher threatened him to do it.

Steven said, “At that point, I really just decided to have a lot of fun with it. I mean I love singing, so grab the mic, step up there and there and sing a song.”

With back-to-back close calls, Steven is savoring every moment with his wife and sons.

“I hope that they see me chasing it, you know. I hope that it inspires them to do the same,” Steven said.

He also wants his hometown crowd to know he “feels the love” and “his heart is full”.

“Keep watching and thanks, thanks for rooting for me,” Steven concluded.

Arkansas native strikes the right tone on ‘The Voice’

Steven is on Team Camila as Andrew Igbokidi from Hot Springs this season, and he tells me they have become good friends and enjoy talking about everything Arkansas together.

Steven said, “the whole thing has felt like a ride to the moon on a rocket ship.”

Even though pursuing his dream took him out of Little Rock, he’s bringing everything he learned here to compete.

