It’s the preseason for the referees, too. We need to cut them a little slack as they adjust to officiating a fast-paced and emotional sport. For example, there will be a teaching moment for Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s Head of Referee Development and Training, out of the strange ejection of Jayson Tatum from the Celtics preseason game Friday night. Tatum was guarding the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes on a drive and didn’t like a foul call, waived his arm a little (the kind of thing that happens on every play), the referee gave Tatum a ridiculous technical and things spiraled from there into three straight techs on the Celtics. You can tell how odd things are by how both the ESPN and Boston announcing crews are just confused by the whole thing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO