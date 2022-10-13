Read full article on original website
Flyers place winger on waivers, have more shuffling among forwards
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella expected a good bit of roster movement. With injuries and the head coach wanting to see what he has, the Flyers' lineup was not going to stick off the bat. "I think there could be some rotating people coming in and out of here...
Samsonov snags a win in ‘emotional’ game vs. his former team
Ilya Samsonov is just one start into his tenure with his second NHL franchise. So far so good, as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ netminder essentially stonewalled the Washington Capitals in a 3-2 home victory. Samsonov, 25, played the first three years of his NHL career in D.C., posting a...
Matthews breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Capitals 3-2
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews broke a third-period tie, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves against his former Washington teammates and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night. John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the Maple Leafs rebound from an opening 4-3 loss at Montreal on Wednesday night. “Good bounce-back win.” Matthews said. Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson scored for Washington, coming off a 5-2 home loss to Boston on Wednesday night. Charlie Lindgren stopped 36 shots.
Caps can’t get special teams going in 3-2 loss to Leafs
The Capitals went into Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to put their season-opening loss to the Boston Bruins behind them and they couldn’t do it, falling on the road in a 3-2 decision. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren made his Capitals debut on the same night former...
NBA Twitter explodes in reaction to Wiggins' Warriors extension
While finalizing Jordan Poole's massive four-year, $140 million contract extension, the Warriors wasted little time ensuring that Andrew Wiggins also received his payday. Wiggins and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension and secured another critical component of their 2022 NBA championship team. NBA Twitter wasted no time...
Rollins admits 'nothing you can do' if Klay wants seat back
When Klay Thompson wants his seat back, you give him his seat back. That was the lesson Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins learned early on when video showed him getting up and out of Thompson’s way during Golden State’s preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
Where JP's $140M contract stands among Dubs, 2019 draft class
Jordan Poole's payday with the Warriors has arrived. ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning, citing Poole's agents, that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors. The Athletic's Anthony Slater later reported, citing sources, that Poole's deal is for $123 million guaranteed with incentives...
How Draymond faces a new challenge after JP altercation
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green specializes in responding to doubters and hushing them into belief. These tactics made him crucial to the turnaround of a once-forlorn Warriors franchise. He grabbed the chip on his shoulder as a rookie and spun it into gold. It’s one thing, however, to rise from...
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
How Draymond spent time away from Warriors after JP altercation
To say it has been an eventful week for Draymond Green would be an understatement. Speaking with reporters Thursday for the first time since he announced he would be taking time away from the team, Green explained how he felt and what he did over the past few days. "It...
What we learned as Klay shines in Dubs' preseason finale loss
SAN FRANCISCO – The defending NBA champion Warriors closed out their preseason schedule Friday night with a 119-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. On a night when the NBA website was down due to a power outage on the East Coast –...
Melton's instincts have long stood out, and Sixers learning he's more than that
After a preseason Sixers debut in which he seemed to pop up on every first-quarter play — deflections, steals, troublesome contests — the 24-year-old tried to capture the gist of his game. “I think a good part of it is instincts — just knowing the plays, what’s going...
Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones
Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
Fans react to Phillies advancing to NLCS
After missing the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have not only finally snapped their postseason drought, but are headed to the NLCS. The Phillies dominated the defending champion Atlanta Braves Saturday evening by a score of 8-3, taking the NLDS series three games to one. Philly fans...
Steph hilariously eats it after excitedly celebrating three
Any time the Warriors and Dub Nation see Steph Curry fall to the court, they hold their collective breaths. But Friday night at Chase Center, they couldn't help but laugh at the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Early in the third quarter of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets,...
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension
The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins'...
Report: Noah Vonleh earns spot on Celtics' Opening Night roster
When the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden next Tuesday in the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Noah Vonleh will be on the C's roster. Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Vonleh has...
Refs in preseason form, too: Watch Jayson Tatum get ejected for… nothing really
It’s the preseason for the referees, too. We need to cut them a little slack as they adjust to officiating a fast-paced and emotional sport. For example, there will be a teaching moment for Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s Head of Referee Development and Training, out of the strange ejection of Jayson Tatum from the Celtics preseason game Friday night. Tatum was guarding the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes on a drive and didn’t like a foul call, waived his arm a little (the kind of thing that happens on every play), the referee gave Tatum a ridiculous technical and things spiraled from there into three straight techs on the Celtics. You can tell how odd things are by how both the ESPN and Boston announcing crews are just confused by the whole thing.
NBA roster cut down roundup: Matt Ryan makes Lakers roster
NBA teams have until Monday to cut their rosters down to the maximum of 15 (plus two two-way contracts), but most of the action is expected to fall on Saturday (allowing released players to clear waivers by Monday). Here is a roundup of who is in and who is out...
Report hints at Celtics' plans to finalize roster, coaching staff
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That appears to be the Boston Celtics' motto with less than a week to go before Opening Night. The Celtics are "confident" in their current coaching staff and don't plan to add an outside assistant to join the staff of interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Thursday.
