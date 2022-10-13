ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out ranks Ridgewood, Queens 4th coolest neighborhood in the world

 3 days ago

Want to visit one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world? Look no further than Ridgewood, Queens.

Time Out ranked it not just one of the coolest neighborhoods in New York City, but the entire world.

The publication ranked the 51 coolest neighborhoods across the globe.

The top three were Mexico, Portugal and Cambodia. Coming in at fourth on the list was Ridgewood.

Time Out said that since Ridgewood is on the Queens/Brooklyn border, it pulls in the best from each borough and called its identity, old school meets trendy.

