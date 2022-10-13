ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NHL interviews Lightning D Ian Cole over alleged sexual assault

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzImo_0iWqGsmt00

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole is awaiting word of possible sanctions from the NHL after the league interviewed him on Wednesday regarding sexual-assault allegations, Sportsnet and ESPN reported.

Cole was suspended by the team on Sunday after a woman accused him of grooming her for sexual activity while she was still a minor and sexually assaulting her.

Cole, 33, denied the report, but the Lightning still put him on paid leave until an investigation is completed.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times, that the league hopes to interview the woman who made the allegations. Bettman added, “Obviously the allegations on Twitter are disturbing but I think we need to take the appropriate time to understand exactly what happened.”

With the length of the league’s inquiry uncertain, Cole’s playing status could remain in limbo indefinitely. Cole missed the Lightning’s season opener on Tuesday, a 3-1 road loss to the New York Rangers. Tampa Bay continues its season-opening road trip with games Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cole joined the Lightning on a one-year, $3 million free agent contract in July. He has played for six teams (not counting Tampa Bay) in 12-year NHL career, compiling 29 goals, 136 assists and a plus-131 rating in 670 career games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Cole
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Bruins#Espn#The Los Angeles Times#The New York Rangers#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Oilers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy