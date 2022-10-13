NHL interviews Lightning D Ian Cole over alleged sexual assault

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole is awaiting word of possible sanctions from the NHL after the league interviewed him on Wednesday regarding sexual-assault allegations, Sportsnet and ESPN reported.

Cole was suspended by the team on Sunday after a woman accused him of grooming her for sexual activity while she was still a minor and sexually assaulting her.

Cole, 33, denied the report, but the Lightning still put him on paid leave until an investigation is completed.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times, that the league hopes to interview the woman who made the allegations. Bettman added, “Obviously the allegations on Twitter are disturbing but I think we need to take the appropriate time to understand exactly what happened.”

With the length of the league’s inquiry uncertain, Cole’s playing status could remain in limbo indefinitely. Cole missed the Lightning’s season opener on Tuesday, a 3-1 road loss to the New York Rangers. Tampa Bay continues its season-opening road trip with games Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cole joined the Lightning on a one-year, $3 million free agent contract in July. He has played for six teams (not counting Tampa Bay) in 12-year NHL career, compiling 29 goals, 136 assists and a plus-131 rating in 670 career games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: