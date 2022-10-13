Positively Central Texas: Picking Pumpkins for a Purpose

Since 2006 the Central Christian Church has provided a place for families to create long-lasting memories in Waco.

"They will show up and they will tell us they have 10 years of pictures of their kids on that bench right there we say that it is more than a pumpkin, " says Kristin Jack, family minister at Central Christian Church.

With over 12 thousand pumpkins on the ground, this tradition not only brings generations together but helps the church give back to their community.

"We take very much to heart the fact that we are known as the pumpkin church, there are a lot of people that don't know the name of our church, but they know that we host the pumpkin patch," said Jack.

Pumpkins are priced by size and range from $0.75-$50. All proceeds benefit children and youth ministries as well as many outreach efforts.

"As we hear of different needs throughout our community and the other outreach things through mission Waco and the meal backing events we just try to keep turning back as much as we can back to Waco since it because of Waco we have the funds, and we have the profits," said Jack.

For more information on The Pumpkin Patch at Central Christian Church-Waco, you can visit their website here .