Big Rapids, MI

Carson Gulker has seized his opportunity with Ferris State

 3 days ago
Carson Gulker leads top-ranked and undefeated Ferris State this season in carries, rushing yards and is second in all of division two in rushing touchdowns with 12.

Not bad for a redshirt freshman quarterback who was under-recruited because of the offense he played in in high school.

"This has just been a whole lot of fun," Gulker said. "I didn't necessarily expect to play a whole lot this year and then I got thrown in there in the Lenoir-Rhyne game and I guess I just took advantage of the opportunity and then he's trusted me since then."

Bulldogs starting quarterback Mylik Mitchell has missed the last four games with an injury. A door opened and Gulker has stormed through it.

"I guess it is just more of a mentality I've had," Gulker said. "Tom Brady, he was ready, and he went from there, so I guess it is just a mentality, just next man up."

Gulker is currently just one score behind Virginia Union running back Jada Byers who has played one more game and has more than twice as many carries.

"Coach Annese has set me up in some pretty good situations, he's put me down there inside the 10 and allowed me to run the ball in from there multiple times," Gulker said. "I might get some credit for that, but there is a lot more behind it. Long drives, Evan, Mylik getting me down there and then I'll punch it in."

While Gulker played in the run heavy wing-t offense at Zeeland West High School, it was clear that he was a more than capable passer.

He's happy to be the running quarterback now, but believes in time, he can do both at high level.

"I think running comes pretty natural to me," Gulker said. "I'm still learning the passing game, obviously in high school my back was to the defense, I never had to read anything, so I am still learning that part of the game."

"He's been special for us," Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese said. "Obviously he's a great ball carrier, learning the passing game, got great arm talent, but he's going to be a special one as time progresses here."

Gulker now gets ready to face the school he grew up watching, Grand Valley State on Saturday at 1 p.m..

