Ohio State

Lima News

Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls

Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County …. Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after semi-truck overturns. 10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year. A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’

The Ohio Education Association is urging the Ohio Senate to take up House Bill 497 this fall. If passed, the bill will eliminate the mandatory retention of third graders who do not score proficiently on Ohio standardized literacy tests. Experts cited data and disparities as why the bill should be passed.  The post Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play at noon two days before Halloween, according to Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State is on a bye week after defeating Michigan State 49-20 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s largest hotel now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most

(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works: Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
NEWARK, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Halloween Ends, A Hell Called Ohio and North Market

For nearly a century and a half, North Market has been a must-visit destination for residents of Columbus. The market is home to dozens of restaurants and shops, and this week we recommend Willowbeez Soul Veg at the downtown location. They offer outstanding vegan soul food made carefully with the freshest produce. This week, readers have the opportunity to win a North Market gift card on our contest page.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Data cloud dirties the Midwest atmosphere, study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Central Ohio becomes a hub for cloud computing, energy researchers are worried about the impact computing facilities have on the atmosphere. A study published in August by data management consulting company Cirrus Nexus finds that carbon intensity in the atmosphere is consistently high in the Midwest — and higher than […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January 9, 2023 in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH

