Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
North Columbus market joins effort to help Latinos with inflation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A chance for a little relief during a time when everything is more expensive. The Libre Initiative joined with Toro Meat Market on East Dublin Granville Road to raise awareness of federal policies that are driving up the costs of groceries, gas, and other necessities as part of 20 events across […]
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today Ryan, Vance polls
Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County …. Major delays on I-70 east in west Franklin County after semi-truck overturns. 10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year. A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl.
Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’
The Ohio Education Association is urging the Ohio Senate to take up House Bill 497 this fall. If passed, the bill will eliminate the mandatory retention of third graders who do not score proficiently on Ohio standardized literacy tests. Experts cited data and disparities as why the bill should be passed. The post Educators, government officials press for eliminating Ohio’s ‘Third Grade Reading Guarantee’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohioans might have money waiting for them in their Pandemic-EBT cards
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play at noon two days before Halloween, according to Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State is on a bye week after defeating Michigan State 49-20 […]
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. https://nbc4i.co/3rWKJDD. Suspect identified in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been identified in connection to the...
WSYX ABC6
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
First class of lateral transfers graduate from Columbus Police Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten officers from departments across the state graduated a shortened Columbus Police Academy, the first time the division has allowed lateral transfers. The Columbus Division of Police is still more than 100 officers short of what is budgeted. “We're excited because we think it's going to...
How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most
(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works: Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a […]
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
Running with a purpose: Bexley mom running NCH Marathon to honor son
COLUMBUS (WCMH) – On Sunday, October 16, nearly 15,000 athletes will take to the course for the 42nd annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon. Every runner has their own personal goal, but this race has a bigger meaning for others. With each and every step, Liz Sklaw is running for more than […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
Halloween Ends, A Hell Called Ohio and North Market
For nearly a century and a half, North Market has been a must-visit destination for residents of Columbus. The market is home to dozens of restaurants and shops, and this week we recommend Willowbeez Soul Veg at the downtown location. They offer outstanding vegan soul food made carefully with the freshest produce. This week, readers have the opportunity to win a North Market gift card on our contest page.
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
Beloved Columbus Zoo polar bear Anana euthanized after health rapidly declines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved 15-year-old polar bear, Anana. Anana started showing unusual behavior in early September, according to the zoo. An initial round of treatment didn't help Anana's condition and extensive testing did not provide a diagnosis. The...
Data cloud dirties the Midwest atmosphere, study finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Central Ohio becomes a hub for cloud computing, energy researchers are worried about the impact computing facilities have on the atmosphere. A study published in August by data management consulting company Cirrus Nexus finds that carbon intensity in the atmosphere is consistently high in the Midwest — and higher than […]
NBC4 Columbus
10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January 9, 2023 in Columbus.
