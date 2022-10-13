Read full article on original website
Semi truck driver slams into vehicle 'without any braking', kills 65-year-old woman on WB I-696: MSP
A semi truck driver who failed to brake for a vehicle slowing down in traffic state caused a major crash on I-696, ultimately causing the death of a 65-year-old woman, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
MSP investigating wild scene on I-94 after Jeep driver pulls up, interferes with trooper trying to make arrest
An investigation is underway after a wild scene unfolded on a Detroit freeway ramp, ending with the initial suspect fleeing in a stolen Jeep and another person in custody for interfering.
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old boy reunited with family after Warren police find him alone at football game
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police have reunited a 5-year-old boy with his family after he was found alone at a high school football game. According to Warren police, the child was found Saturday after the Lincoln High School football game. He was found at around 5:00 p.m. without any parents or guardians near him.
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County
A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
Traffic backed up on eastbound I-96 in Novi after trailer filled with gravel flips, leaving mess on the freeway
Eastbound I-96 is back open at Novi Road in Novi, after a wreck involving a gravel hauler a car tired up traffic for hours on Thursday. All lanes have since reopened.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed trying to run across I-275 after getting flat tire
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia Police said man died Friday morning on I-275 when he hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway after getting a flat tire. According to a press release from Livonia Police, the man was hit and killed as he tried to walk across the northbound lanes of the freeway at 7 Mile in Livonia.
Rochester Hills man dies after smashing into another vehicle at a red light
A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills died after sustaining serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash. John Swaintek was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Auburn Rd near John R. He hit a Ford Edge stopped at a red light, which then hit another car.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open at Vernier after a body was found on the freeway in Macomb County Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the body of a woman with head trauma was found near I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores around 7:45 a.m. The road reopened about six hours later, just after 1:40 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
EB I-96 near Novi Road now open after gravel truck overturns onto passenger car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road is now open after a gravel truck overturned Thursday. Michigan State Police say no one was hurt in the crash, but the collision between the semi-truck and passenger car led to the trailer flipping over and spilling gravel over the freeway.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old car thief jumps off bridge while running from police
A 14-year-old jumped off a 25-foot high bridge while trying to escape Brownstown police. He had been caught driving a stolen Mustang, but ran out of gas in Detroit so he took off on foot.
fox2detroit.com
Warren police searching for parents of boy found alone after high school football game
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are searching for the parents or guardians of a 5-year-old boy who was found alone at a high school football game. According to Warren police, the child was found Saturday after the Lincoln High School football game. He was found at around 5:00 p.m. without any parents or guardians near him.
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
