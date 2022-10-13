LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia Police said man died Friday morning on I-275 when he hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway after getting a flat tire. According to a press release from Livonia Police, the man was hit and killed as he tried to walk across the northbound lanes of the freeway at 7 Mile in Livonia.

