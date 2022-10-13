ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI
YourErie

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen Park, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allen Park, MI
Accidents
Allen Park, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Feds#Swift Transportation#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man killed trying to run across I-275 after getting flat tire

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia Police said man died Friday morning on I-275 when he hit by a car as he tried to cross the freeway after getting a flat tire. According to a press release from Livonia Police, the man was hit and killed as he tried to walk across the northbound lanes of the freeway at 7 Mile in Livonia.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open at Vernier after a body was found on the freeway in Macomb County Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the body of a woman with head trauma was found near I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores around 7:45 a.m. The road reopened about six hours later, just after 1:40 p.m.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy