The Denver Gazette

Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton

A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Juvenile suspected of vehicle theft dies after gun discharges during police chase

A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday. Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

I-25 back open in Thornton after crash that killed pedestrian

THORNTON, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed in Thornton for nearly two hours after a pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Thornton police said a man on a motorcycle who had been involved in a crash in the southbound lanes was running across the northbound lanes when he was hit by a car transport truck at around 2 p.m. He died at the scene.
THORNTON, CO
North Platte Post

Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting

DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock

A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd

The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.
GOLDEN, CO
KKTV

2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
LOVELAND, CO
kggfradio.com

Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine

A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police...
ARVADA, CO
K99

I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire

A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
