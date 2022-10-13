Read full article on original website
1 dead in Thornton motorcycle accident just after midnight
Thornton police reported crash between a motorcycle and a car that left one adult male dead just after midnight Saturday.
Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton
A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
Juvenile suspected of vehicle theft dies after gun discharges during police chase
A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday. Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
I-25 back open in Thornton after crash that killed pedestrian
THORNTON, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed in Thornton for nearly two hours after a pedestrian was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Thornton police said a man on a motorcycle who had been involved in a crash in the southbound lanes was running across the northbound lanes when he was hit by a car transport truck at around 2 p.m. He died at the scene.
Police looking for suspect, vehicle wanted in homicide investigation
The Lakewood Police Department is working to identify an individual and vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide.
7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a house party early Saturday morning that left one person dead and seven others injured.
Multiple people hurt after reported shooting at house party in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a house party in Adams County on Saturday morning. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), officers responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. on Saturday about gunshots at a house party.
Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting
DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock
A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
Snowboarder involved in Eldora skier's death pleads not guilty
The case against a snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, is finally moving forward after two delays. Nicholas K. Martinez, 28, entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Boulder County Court. Judge Zachary Malkinson scheduled a court hearing in January 2023 for Martinez.
Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd
The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
No injuries in crash involving Boulder school bus carrying 27 students
LAFAYETTE, Colorado — No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Boulder Valley School District bus in Lafayette on Thursday morning. Lafayette Police Department said a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a crash involving the bus and one or two additional vehicles at Arapahoe Road and Yarrow Street.
Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine
A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
Two people standing along I-25 in Castle Rock die after being hit by a vehicle
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle while standing along I-25 in Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol told 9News the two people were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car. They were hit by a vehicle by 10:30 p.m.
2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested
ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police...
Jury can't reach decision on most serious charge related to bowling alley shooting
LONE TREE, Colo. — A Douglas County jury this week returned a partial verdict against a man charged in connection with a 2018 shooting at Lone Tree bowling alley. The jury not reach an agreement on the attempted murder charge and a mistrial was declared for that count only. Jurors found Le guilty on both of the other counts and a sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 9.
I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire
A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
