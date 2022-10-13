Read full article on original website
Med school has students pledge to fight 'gender binary' and 'colonialism,' honor 'Indigenous' healing
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — University of Minnesota medical students who are part of the Class of 2026 were given a pledge to swear by during a "White Coat Ceremony" back in August. The pledge included a land acknowledgment honoring the area's indigenous population, as well as references to disrupting white supremacy, colonialism and gender norms.
1,100+ Minnesotans died in 2021 because of binge drinking
MINNEAPOLIS -- A sobering revelation suggests Minnesotans may want to rethinking their drinking habits.Recent data from the CDC found that over 1,100 Minnesotans died in 2021 as a result of binge drinking. That's more than homicide and suicide combined. That statistic from the CDC also represents one of highest rates of alcohol abuse in the country.If you or someone you know needs help with their addiction, you can call the 24/7 Mental Health and Addiction Services Connection hotline.Other resources and information:Allina Health: The good (and bad) of alcoholHazelden Betty Ford Foundation: Drug & alcohol rehabNIAAA: Treatment for Alcohol Problems: Finding and Getting Help
Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment
After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
University of Minnesota medical students launch nonprofit to give kids a roadmap to medicine
MINNEAPOLIS – Doctors have one of the most respected occupations there is, and it's a hard one, too. Take the University of Minnesota Medical School: Only about 6% of applicants get accepted.On a busy weekdays, a group of second-year med students is congregated at the U. But they aren't talking science - this is all extracurricular."We have three pillars we are focused on: mentorship, community engagement and workshops," said student Emmanuel Fale.Amidst the busiest of times, they took on the biggest of challenges, creating a nonprofit called MD LINK. Emmanuel, who grew up in St. Cloud, the son of a...
'Several' students at Edina school fall ill after spicy chip challenge
Multiple students at an Edina middle school were treated for sicknesses this week after they took part in the Paqui "One Chip Challenge." Edina Public Schools sent out an email to families Thursday addressing an incident at South View Middle School, during which some students experienced "significant eye pain" after chip dust on their fingers made contact with their eyes.
Family, community celebrate what would've been George Floyd's 49th birthday
MINNEAPOLIS — In a room filled with good vibes and good food, family and community shared memories of a man who some say changed the world and acknowledged the racial reckoning brought on by the murder of George Floyd, on what would've been his 49th birthday. "What he left...
Study examines how the pandemic may have changed our personalities
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The pandemic changed how we work, interact with others, and more — but it also may have changed parts of our personalities. "I definitely identified as extroverted before this, and definitely more introverted post-pandemic," said Olivia Rivera, 23, of Minneapolis. In a recent study, published...
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not
If Minnesota students are attending substandard, racially divided schools, can the state declare “Oops, that was an accident” and overlook the issue? This legal challenge shouldn’t require legal assistance. That might not make sense. But that’s precisely how it functions, according to a recent court ruling.
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
'It just makes products more accessible:' CVS Health reduces cost of store-brand menstrual products by 25%
MINNEAPOLIS — For many, their period can be a setback. Some may even face the hard decision to either buy food or buy tampons. "There's two out of five individuals that have identified as struggling to afford this product," said Jennifer Gaines, with Alliance for Period Supplies. "They're suffering in silence about the stigma and living in poverty."
Three Feeding Our Future defendants plead guilty to wire fraud
Photo: Bekam Addissu Merdassa, right, leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis with his attorney Joseph Dixon after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with the Feeding our Future investigation on Thursday. Matt Sepic | MPR News. - MPR News - October 13, 2022. Three of the 49 people charged...
Minneapolis nonprofit doing their part to combat homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of mass encampment sweeps in Minneapolis, there's a safe space for the unsheltered amid the chaos. "Our goal is to end homelessness, and watching people lose their belongings and needing to move from place to place is very challenging when we are trying to stay in touch with them and help them access services and housing," said Emily Bastian.
Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty
One of the suspects in what authorities say was a hazing incident that left a University of Missouri student disabled pleaded not guilty Friday. The post Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike
MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet. The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening. According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They...
North metro fire department finding creative ways to recruit volunteer firefighters
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Right now, fire departments across the state are dealing with a firefighter shortage. Many departments rely on volunteer firefighters, so recruiting has been difficult. But one department in the north metro says they're going to try to maintain the volunteer model for as long...
Walz, state leaders plan update on Bloomington hosting the 2027 World's Expo
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Wednesday morning, there's a new push to put Minnesota on the world stage. At 10:30 a.m., Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a delegation of Expo leaders will be giving an update about the United States bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Bloomington.
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Anoka-Hennepin considers boundary changes, primarily for elementary schools
CHAMPLIN, Minn. — The Anoka-Hennepin School District is considering boundary changes that would impact 12 elementary schools and two middle schools, due to an explosion of population in the eastern and western edges of the state's largest district. The district said about 1,000 students -- out of 37,000 in...
