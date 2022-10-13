ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

1,100+ Minnesotans died in 2021 because of binge drinking

MINNEAPOLIS -- A sobering revelation suggests Minnesotans may want to rethinking their drinking habits.Recent data from the CDC found that over 1,100 Minnesotans died in 2021 as a result of binge drinking. That's more than homicide and suicide combined. That statistic from the CDC also represents one of highest rates of alcohol abuse in the country.If you or someone you know needs help with their addiction, you can call the 24/7 Mental Health and Addiction Services Connection hotline.Other resources and information:Allina Health: The good (and bad) of alcoholHazelden Betty Ford Foundation: Drug & alcohol rehabNIAAA: Treatment for Alcohol Problems: Finding and Getting Help
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota medical students launch nonprofit to give kids a roadmap to medicine

MINNEAPOLIS – Doctors have one of the most respected occupations there is, and it's a hard one, too. Take the University of Minnesota Medical School: Only about 6% of applicants get accepted.On a busy weekdays, a group of second-year med students is congregated at the U. But they aren't talking science - this is all extracurricular."We have three pillars we are focused on: mentorship, community engagement and workshops," said student Emmanuel Fale.Amidst the busiest of times, they took on the biggest of challenges, creating a nonprofit called MD LINK. Emmanuel, who grew up in St. Cloud, the son of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Bring Me The News

'Several' students at Edina school fall ill after spicy chip challenge

Multiple students at an Edina middle school were treated for sicknesses this week after they took part in the Paqui "One Chip Challenge." Edina Public Schools sent out an email to families Thursday addressing an incident at South View Middle School, during which some students experienced "significant eye pain" after chip dust on their fingers made contact with their eyes.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Study examines how the pandemic may have changed our personalities

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The pandemic changed how we work, interact with others, and more — but it also may have changed parts of our personalities. "I definitely identified as extroverted before this, and definitely more introverted post-pandemic," said Olivia Rivera, 23, of Minneapolis. In a recent study, published...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rates#The Twin Cities
KARE 11

'It just makes products more accessible:' CVS Health reduces cost of store-brand menstrual products by 25%

MINNEAPOLIS — For many, their period can be a setback. Some may even face the hard decision to either buy food or buy tampons. "There's two out of five individuals that have identified as struggling to afford this product," said Jennifer Gaines, with Alliance for Period Supplies. "They're suffering in silence about the stigma and living in poverty."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Three Feeding Our Future defendants plead guilty to wire fraud

Photo: Bekam Addissu Merdassa, right, leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis with his attorney Joseph Dixon after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with the Feeding our Future investigation on Thursday. Matt Sepic | MPR News. - MPR News - October 13, 2022. Three of the 49 people charged...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KARE 11

Minneapolis nonprofit doing their part to combat homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of mass encampment sweeps in Minneapolis, there's a safe space for the unsheltered amid the chaos. "Our goal is to end homelessness, and watching people lose their belongings and needing to move from place to place is very challenging when we are trying to stay in touch with them and help them access services and housing," said Emily Bastian.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike

MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet. The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening. According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy