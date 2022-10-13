MINNEAPOLIS – Doctors have one of the most respected occupations there is, and it's a hard one, too. Take the University of Minnesota Medical School: Only about 6% of applicants get accepted.On a busy weekdays, a group of second-year med students is congregated at the U. But they aren't talking science - this is all extracurricular."We have three pillars we are focused on: mentorship, community engagement and workshops," said student Emmanuel Fale.Amidst the busiest of times, they took on the biggest of challenges, creating a nonprofit called MD LINK. Emmanuel, who grew up in St. Cloud, the son of a...

