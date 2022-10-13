To help preserve historic buildings throughout Ogden, the Utah State Historic Preservation Office helped to create the Ogden Commercial and Industrial Multiple Property Submission (MPS). This opens the door for not only recognition, but a chance for businesses to take advantage of both federal and state tax credits aimed at restoring these types of properties. Amber Anderson, Tax Credit Coordinator with the Utah State Historic Preservation Office explains, “Multiple Property Submission essentially serves as a cover document that property owners can use to more easily list their properties on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). People who own buildings which were historically commercial or industrial in nature can benefit from this process.”

OGDEN, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO