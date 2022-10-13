ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Herald-Journal

Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts

The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP calls Roy motorcycle crash that killed 1 ‘complex, still under investigation’

ROY, Utah, Oct, 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released photos taken after a fatal collision in Roy, which the agency calls “complex.”. The accident happened at about 10 p.m. Monday when a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed collided with two passenger vehicles at 1900 West and 6000 South.
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy

ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy. At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.
ROY, UT
Deweyville, UT
Utah Accidents
Box Elder County, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Box Elder County, UT
Box Elder County, UT
Utah State
ksl.com

Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing teen out of Clinton area

CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
CLINTON, UT
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

FBI asks for public help in search for serial bank robber

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help with any information about a serial bank robber in Salt Lake City. The suspect is wanted in relation to three robberies across the Salt Lake valley. He is defined as a black man with a thin build. He is reportedly between […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ogdencity.com

Historic Tax Credits Available Through Ogden Multiple Property Submission (MPS)

To help preserve historic buildings throughout Ogden, the Utah State Historic Preservation Office helped to create the Ogden Commercial and Industrial Multiple Property Submission (MPS). This opens the door for not only recognition, but a chance for businesses to take advantage of both federal and state tax credits aimed at restoring these types of properties. Amber Anderson, Tax Credit Coordinator with the Utah State Historic Preservation Office explains, “Multiple Property Submission essentially serves as a cover document that property owners can use to more easily list their properties on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). People who own buildings which were historically commercial or industrial in nature can benefit from this process.”
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats' eighth straight win. The Wildcats' previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State's eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill's 100th game as the Wildcats' coach.
PORTLAND, OR

