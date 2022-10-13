Read full article on original website
KUTV
Neighbors grateful for fast-acting fire crews after deadly Centerville apartment fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Neighbors of a Centerville apartment complex are thankful for the quick work of fire crews who stopped the spread of an apartment fire Wednesday night. One woman was killed in the fire. Authorities have not released her name as they are still notifying family members.
Herald-Journal
Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts
The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
UHP calls Roy motorcycle crash that killed 1 ‘complex, still under investigation’
ROY, Utah, Oct, 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released photos taken after a fatal collision in Roy, which the agency calls “complex.”. The accident happened at about 10 p.m. Monday when a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed collided with two passenger vehicles at 1900 West and 6000 South.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles in Roy
ROY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man died Monday night when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles in Roy. At about 10 p.m., a Roy Police Police officer noticed the man riding erratically on southbound 1900 West, Roy City Police spokesman Stuart Hacksworth told Gephardt Daily.
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
Bountiful dog dies after deer attack in front lawn
Security video captures the stare-down between a deer and a defenseless dachshund, capturing the final moment before an attack.
Woman dies in Centerville condominium fire
One woman died in a fire that burned through parts of a condominium complex in Centerville on Wednesday.
KSLTV
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim
SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him. Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the […]
Preston police investigate social media shooting threat
The Preston Police Department is not taking any chances as it investigates a social media shooting threat in the Preston School District. The post Preston police investigate social media shooting threat appeared first on Local News 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing teen out of Clinton area
CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
KSLTV
Suspect arrested after beating man for ‘taking too much time on the golf course,’ police say
FARMINGTON, Utah — A Utah man allegedly assaulted another man with a golf club for taking too much time on the course Saturday, according to police. Davis Robles, 61, was booked into the Davis County Jail for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct of fighting, violent, and tumultuous behavior, according to arrest documents.
FBI asks for public help in search for serial bank robber
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help with any information about a serial bank robber in Salt Lake City. The suspect is wanted in relation to three robberies across the Salt Lake valley. He is defined as a black man with a thin build. He is reportedly between […]
ogdencity.com
Historic Tax Credits Available Through Ogden Multiple Property Submission (MPS)
To help preserve historic buildings throughout Ogden, the Utah State Historic Preservation Office helped to create the Ogden Commercial and Industrial Multiple Property Submission (MPS). This opens the door for not only recognition, but a chance for businesses to take advantage of both federal and state tax credits aimed at restoring these types of properties. Amber Anderson, Tax Credit Coordinator with the Utah State Historic Preservation Office explains, “Multiple Property Submission essentially serves as a cover document that property owners can use to more easily list their properties on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). People who own buildings which were historically commercial or industrial in nature can benefit from this process.”
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
KUTV
Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats' eighth straight win. The Wildcats' previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State's eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill's 100th game as the Wildcats' coach.
