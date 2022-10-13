ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, MO

KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A man was found dead at the scene and a second man...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire destroys home in Pettis County

Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Wood Ave. No suspect information has been released by the police at this time. A tweet from the KCKPD regarding the incident was shared at 12:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KANSAS CITY, MO

