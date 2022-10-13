Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Shawnee Mission students eligible for free books through Dolly Parton’s charity organization
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission School District families can sign up online for one free book each month donated by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library organization. The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, which is separate from the school district, is making this happen through a partnership with the Kansas...
Advocacy groups stress community involvement amid Excelsior Springs incident
Advocacy groups say the Excelsior Springs incident shows how important community involvement is to protect vulnerable people.
KCTV 5
Children’s Mercy & KCPD teaming up to give area babies a safe place to sleep
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Children’s Mercy and the Kansas City Police Department are teaming up to make sure babies in the Kansas City Metro have a safe place to sleep. Anyone in Missouri with a child less than 1 year old is eligible for Children’s Mercy’s “Safe Sleep, Safe Babies” program, now in its second year.
KCTV 5
Advocates hope to raise awareness following Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping and assault investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advocates who search for the Kansas City metros missing children and young adults hope to raise awareness following a rape, kidnapping and assault investigation in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a 22-year-old woman told police he...
KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco over gender confirmation care
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
Buchanan County Drug Task Force says drug problem still growing following bust
A recent meth bust points to the growing drug problem in Buchanan County. Captain Shawn Collie says officers are seeing more instances of fentanyl, but more common has been a growing problem of methamphetamine. "We're seeing a lot of meth and the heroin obviously goes along with some of the...
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KCTV 5
What goes into a silver alert? Agencies describe effort to track down missing seniors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police found 66-year-old Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo on Friday after he had gone missing in the area of 98th Street and Overhill Road two days prior. They had issued a silver alert in hope of finding him, and tweeted Friday afternoon: “Jesus has been located and is safe! Thanks!”
KCTV 5
One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A man was found dead at the scene and a second man...
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Wood Ave. No suspect information has been released by the police at this time. A tweet from the KCKPD regarding the incident was shared at 12:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
KCPD locates missing, endangered 13-year-old
UPDATE: Police have safely located the 13-year-old boy who was said to have last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
KCTV 5
Rescue dog saves family in Overland Park house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A rescue dog helped residents at an Overland Park house escape a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 15500 block of Valley View Drive around 12:30 p.m. Residents at the home said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement around 12:30 p.m. When they went to check on the dog, they noticed heavy smoke coming from beneath a bathroom door.
fox4kc.com
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
