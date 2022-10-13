MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will participate in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later in Oct, Sun Prairie police announced Thursday. The event will be held Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 E. Main St in the City of Sun Prairie, according to organizers. Those with unused or unwanted pills will be able to drop them off at one of the drug disposal sites, including the one in Sun Prairie.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO