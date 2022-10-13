ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
The Hill

Ron Johnson booed after curious answer at end of debate

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) received boos from the audience during his final debate on Thursday against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes while answering a question about what he found admirable about his opponent. During the second and final debate held at Marquette University, Barnes answered the question first, saying that...
The Hill

Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
WEAU-TV 13

Sparks fly in Johnson’s, Barnes’s final Senate debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks flew Thursday during the second and final debate for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat. The debate was held a day after a new Marquette University Law School Poll showed Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson with a 6 point lead over Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his Democratic challenger.
WBAY Green Bay

Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
Daily Beast

Dr. Oz Campaign ‘Duped’ Reporters in Stunt With Black Voter, Report Says

About three weeks ago, Mehmet Oz, also known as Dr. Oz, sat down with Sheila Armstrong during a campaign event in Philadelphia for his Pennsylvania Senate bid. During an emotionally touching encounter, Armstrong, a Black woman, spoke about gun violence, describing how she’d lost her brother and nephew to shootings. Her tears made headlines in local newspapers and on local radio stations, and, perhaps most notably, the Associated Press published a feature story on the event. But, according to The Intercept, they’d all been misled. Brendan McPhillips, the campaign manager of Oz’s Democratic opponent John Fetterman, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Armstrong’s business card, which revealed her to be a “Philadelphia County Coordinator” for Oz’s campaign and not a random voter. Federal Election Commission records also show that Armstrong received two payments from Oz’s campaign in June. McPhillips complained that the AP did not mention this and, according to The Intercept, other outlets did not either. “As soon as AP learned of Armstrong’s campaign affiliation and confirmed it, we updated our story,” a spokesperson for AP said. In a statement to The Daily Beast, Oz’s campaign called McPhillips’ move a “racist attack” on Armstrong. “For a white man to attempt to diminish the experience of an African-American woman - who lost her brother and nephew to gun violence - because of her support for Doctor Oz plays into tired tropes about Black women not being able to think for themselves. John Fetterman should apologize,” said Barney Keller, a senior campaign adviser.
