Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever
The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
Debate Audience Laughs When Sen. Ron Johnson Insists He Was 'Set Up' By The FBI
The Wisconsin Republican rips the bureau after Democratic rival Mandela Barnes points out the FBI warned him he was being groomed to be a "Russian asset."
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
In Ron Johnson Debate, Mandela Barnes Destroys GOP’s Fearmongering Narrative On Crime
Mandela Barnes‘ first debate against Ron Johnson exposed glaring hypocrisies from both Wisconsin’s incumbent Republican senator and the Republican Party at large, particularly on the topic of crime. The two squared off Friday night in Milwaukee as the Democratic nominee and Wisconsin’s sitting lieutenant governor also held Johnson...
Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
Major Paper in Ron Johnson's Home State Urges Voters to 'Send Him Packing'
The editorial calls Ron Johnson "the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Senator Joseph McCarthy."
Ron Johnson booed after curious answer at end of debate
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) received boos from the audience during his final debate on Thursday against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes while answering a question about what he found admirable about his opponent. During the second and final debate held at Marquette University, Barnes answered the question first, saying that...
MSNBC's Cross laments it's 'mind-boggling' that Sen. Ron Johnson isn't getting crushed in Senate race
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claimed it’s "mind-boggling" that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes isn’t crushing his opponent, incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in the polls. While interviewing Barnes on her Saturday show, "The Cross Connection" host and her guest talked about how "dangerous" and "out-of-touch" Johnson’s policies...
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee
Activists are holding events with a six-foot-tall "scatue" of the Wisconsin GOP senator to protest his claim that climate change is “bullshit.”
Ron Johnson Gets Old Promise Brutally Flipped Back On Him By Local Newspaper
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel torched the Donald Trump loyalist in a stinging column that went to town on his many failings.
Trump's pick for governor in Michigan is left to fend for herself as money dries up
LANSING, Mich. — Two months ago, former President Donald Trump and the Republican establishment joined forces to elevate Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s messy GOP primary for governor, signaling a united front against Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer. But since then, national Republicans have largely abandoned Dixon, leaving her to...
Sparks fly in Johnson’s, Barnes’s final Senate debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks flew Thursday during the second and final debate for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat. The debate was held a day after a new Marquette University Law School Poll showed Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson with a 6 point lead over Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, his Democratic challenger.
Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he found.
Earlier this fall, NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd visited Wisconsin as he sought to assess one of the most polarized political battlegrounds in the country. From Act 10 more than a decade ago to the attempted recall of former Gov. Scott Walker to close presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the state is...
Sen. Ron Johnson Comes Under Fire, Family Wrote Off Entire Private Plane Purchase Price
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has come under fire for the fact that his adult children wrote off the entire purchase price of a private plane on tax forms. Credit: Tom Sowerby (Getty Images)
5 takeaways from the debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes: A clash over crime and abortion
After tens of millions of dollars in dueling ads and weeks of circling each other on the campaign trail, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, finally squared off in their first debate Friday night. Meeting in a Milwaukee television studio with just a month to go...
Obama coming to Wisconsin to stump for Barnes, Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Barack Obama, who twice won Wisconsin by large margins, is coming to the battleground state in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to the Democratic governor and challenger to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Obama plans to hold an early...
Five takeaways from the final Barnes-Johnson debate in Wisconsin
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Thursday faced off in their second and final televised debate, an hourlong discussion that featured lively back-and-forths between the two men. The two Senate candidates took jabs at each other over their personal records and work and...
Attacks riddle final Senate campaign debate between Barnes, Johnson
From the start Thursday night, the final debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, was an exchange of caustic barbs and accusations that continued for nearly a full hour. With virtually every question that WTMJ-TV reporters Charles Benson and Shannon Sims asked the...
