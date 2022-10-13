ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
TheDailyBeast

John Fetterman Stumbles, ‘Stutters’ During First in-Person Interview Since Stroke

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate nominee, John Fetterman, offered reassurances early Wednesday that he’s still up for the job after his first in-person interview after a stroke in May appeared to show him struggling at times. “Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy. But in January, I’m going to be much better–and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.In the interview, aired Tuesday night, Fetterman required the use of closed captioning. The Democrat is “still suffering from auditory processing issues, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing,” NBC News...
Salon

"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Democratic Party

