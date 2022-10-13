Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate nominee, John Fetterman, offered reassurances early Wednesday that he’s still up for the job after his first in-person interview after a stroke in May appeared to show him struggling at times. “Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy. But in January, I’m going to be much better–and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.In the interview, aired Tuesday night, Fetterman required the use of closed captioning. The Democrat is “still suffering from auditory processing issues, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing,” NBC News...

