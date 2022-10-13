Read full article on original website
Related
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
Dr. Oz is getting dragged on Twitter for saying his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, looks like he's 'kicking authority in the balls'
The Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is getting mocked on Twitter after an insult backfired. Oz took a jab at Fetterman, saying his wearing of hoodies made him look like "the man." Some Twitter users said Oz's insult was more of an unintended compliment. Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate nominee...
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
John Fetterman Stumbles, ‘Stutters’ During First in-Person Interview Since Stroke
Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate nominee, John Fetterman, offered reassurances early Wednesday that he’s still up for the job after his first in-person interview after a stroke in May appeared to show him struggling at times. “Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy. But in January, I’m going to be much better–and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.In the interview, aired Tuesday night, Fetterman required the use of closed captioning. The Democrat is “still suffering from auditory processing issues, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing,” NBC News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ER Physician Speaks Out About John Fetterman's Stroke
Benjamin Abella criticized Dr. Mehmet Oz and his surrogates for "shaming John Fetterman" as he recovers and said the Senate candidate was an "inspiration."
John Fetterman rebukes Dr. Oz for giving a fundraising speech in front of Hitler's limousine
Dr. Oz, the Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate, spoke at a fundraiser in front of Adolf Hitler's 1939 Mercedes-Benz Model G4 Offener Touring Wagon.
SEAN HANNITY: Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how PA Senate candidate John Fetterman is looking less and less like a viable candidate for office in the state on "Hannity."
'The View' hosts slam NBC reporter who interviewed Fetterman: She's not a 'neurosurgeon'
On Thursday, "The View" host Sunny Hostin slammed an NBC reporter who interviewed John Fetterman for making "inappropriate" comments about his difficulty with "small talk."
RELATED PEOPLE
"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena
Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard is not alone
Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Fetterman addresses stroke, targets Dr. Oz at Pittsburgh rally: 'Every now and then I might miss a word'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman used his stroke recovery to target his Republican opponent during a rally Saturday, joking that he has an excuse for his verbal mix-ups while mocking Dr. Mehmet Oz's viral mispronunciation of a grocery store chain. "As you know, I had a stroke," Fetterman told...
Paul Ryan: Trump’s ‘unelectability will be palpable’ by 2024
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Thursday said that former President Trump’s “unelectability will be palpable” by the 2024 presidential election and that the next Republican nominee will likely be someone else. “I think Trump’s unelectability will be palpable by then. We all know that he will...
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jan. 6 Witness Recalls What Made Her Quit Trump's White House
Sarah Matthews, a former White House staffer who testified before the House Jan. 6 committee over the summer, on Wednesday looked back at her decision to resign from President Donald Trump’s administration on the day of the Capitol riot. Matthews, a former White House deputy press secretary, recalled the...
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
John Fetterman reacts after NBC interview sparks debate about his health
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman promised that he would be “much better” in January after an NBC reporter disclosed the support the Democrat needed during a sit-down interview that aired this week. On Tuesday night, NBC reporter Dasha Burns told viewers ahead of airing the first sit-down interview...
‘Not a Prayer in Hell’ Trump Will Testify Before the Jan. 6 Committee
The odds of Donald Trump actually showing up to testify under oath before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot are not great, according to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal. “Less than zero,” says co-host Kali Holloway, a columnist...
Comments / 0