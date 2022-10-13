ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFVS12

Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau

The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. Highway 61 North of Jackson is back open following a Semi crash this morning. This happened around 7:30 this morning on Highway 61 near the Fruitland exit.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted in Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Suspect arrested after Cape shooting

As the Mississippi River levels get lower, boats are having trouble getting out on the water. It's not December yet but temperatures in the Heartland are getting low. We could even see lows in the 20's later this week. Cape man perfects rock art on the riverfront. Updated: 6 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

85-year-old McCracken Co. man found safe

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An 85-year-old man was found safe. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the man was reported missing after he walked away from his home in West Paducah around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. By noon, they say he was found safe.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle

A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
KEVIL, KY
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Cape

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Boaz man flees McCracken deputies, found in Graves home with illegal drugs

A man who fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning led them to a Graves County home with illegal drugs inside. Deputies investigated a suspicious person along KY 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line. As deputies arrived, the man ran through a creek into Graves County and they lost sight of him.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Harvest & Halloween safety

Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun. Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, Oct. 17 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/19. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

