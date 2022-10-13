‘Chicago P.D.’: Benjamin Levy Aguilar on What Made Torres a ‘Very Dangerous Person’ After Threat

Read full article on original website
Related
How Chicago Med's Crockett Will Have To Move On From That Big Departure In Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med said some goodbyes in the Season 8 premiere, and the co-showrunner opened up about Crockett moving on.
Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess' Big Decision — Plus, Is #Upstead OK?
Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally searching the defendant’s place and planting the gun that landed him in prison. The judge ruled in Ruzek’s favor, but being called a bad cop still stung. It didn’t help that before the ruling, Burgess assured him that he had nothing to worry about if...
Chicago Fire: Jimmy Nicholas reacts to Hawkins death on Twitter
This is a tough one. Chief Evan Hawkins was an instantly likable presence on Chicago Fire, and his romance with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) was one of the most charming aspects of the last few seasons. Who didn’t want to see them make it?. We should’ve known things get dangerous...
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
What happened to Gallo on Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)
Gallo (Alberto Rosende) had a rough week on Chicago Fire. The character was already getting over the fact that he still has feelings for Violet (Hanako Greensmith), despite supporting her romance with Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), and then he got caught in a burning building. Things looked dicey for a while,...
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup
Could Matt Casey possibly return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? The showrunners hinted at the possibility in interviews. Here's what they said.
Chicago Fire boss teases three surprise returns coming in season 11
There was a lot to break down in the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere, but there’s also a lot to look forward to. The things to look forward to include surprise returns. The Chicago Fire season 11 premiere gave us some updates on various characters. We also got a surprise return to help with Brett’s storyline. Kyle came back to share that he was engaged—it’s one of those relationships where the stars have aligned.
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
Is Hetty Returning to 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Cast and Crew On Linda Hunt
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange has been played by actress Linda Hunt since 2009 but in recent years she has only made occasional appearances on "NCIS: Los Angeles."
EW.com
Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon
They're together, and then they're not. They're co-parenting a kid and occasionally, when the moment calls for it, kissing. Then he's... giving her a house?!. Chicago P.D.'s Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are the drama's biggest will-they-won't-they couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been at the center of the series from the jump, and even now, with the show in its 10th season, fans still aren't quite sure how their story will end.
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Predictions: 3 Relationships Likely to End for Good
Several relationships might not last in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Here's who we think won't survive the season and have no chance of reconciliation.
Who is most likely to die in Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3? (Spoilers)
If NBC’s promo for the upcoming third episode of Chicago Fire is to be believed, it seems we’re about to bid farewell to a member of 51 — and fans are understandably in a panic. Following the second episode of the season, the promo for Chicago Fire...
Chicago P.D. Star Benjamin Levy Aguilar Breaks Down Torres' Intense Transformation, Plus 'Beautiful' Upton Moments That Were Cut
Torres was on a wild ride in Chicago P.D.'s latest episode, and the actor shared that it originally included some beautiful moments with Upton.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Fire’: [Spoiler] Dies When a Structure Fire Takes a Tragic Turn
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3 “Completely Shattered.”]. The Chicago Fire promo teased that someone wouldn’t be making it out of a fire, and it wasn’t lying. In fact, the latest episode not only leaves someone “completely shattered,” hence the title, but us as well.
epicstream.com
Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3: Will Firehouse 51 See A Major Death?
Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3 may feature a major death if its preview is anything to go by. Someone may say goodbye, but who can it be? Will it be a major player, a victim, or a squad member?. Firehouse 51 may witness death, as seen in Chicago Fire...
Is Hawkins going to return to Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)
Let’s be upfront: the Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) death was rough. It came out of nowhere, and seeing Violet (Hanako Greensmith) struggle to cope with the fact that she couldn’t revive him makes the short list of most heartbreaking Chicago Fire moments. But, what if we told you there...
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
Comments / 0