ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

4 Friends Missing After Leaving Oklahoma Home on Bikes, Police Say

Police in a small Oklahoma city are trying to find 4 associates between the ages of 29 and 32 who they are saying left considered one of their properties on bikes collectively and haven’t been seen or reachable since. The Okmulgee Police Department mentioned on Facebook that Mark Chastain,...
OKMULGEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#101st
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Four male bodies recovered from river near Okmulgee, police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed Friday night that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. “No identifications have been made at the scene and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa for autopsy,” said Prentice in a statement.
OKMULGEE, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police confirm ‘multiple’ human remains found in a river near Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Multiple human remains have been found in Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice confirmed the remains were found in a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. This discovery comes just five days after four men disappeared in Okmulgee Sunday evening.
OKMULGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy