Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
Police searching for 4 missing men in Okmulgee
Investigators in Okmulgee are searching for four men who haven't been seen or heard from in nearly a week.
blackchronicle.com
4 Friends Missing After Leaving Oklahoma Home on Bikes, Police Say
Police in a small Oklahoma city are trying to find 4 associates between the ages of 29 and 32 who they are saying left considered one of their properties on bikes collectively and haven’t been seen or reachable since. The Okmulgee Police Department mentioned on Facebook that Mark Chastain,...
Tulsa police: Person shot, killed at Sunset Plaza Apartments
Tulsa police investigating a deadly shooting after one person was found dead Friday evening. Still searching for suspect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Woman accused of attacking postal worker, slamming into another car in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she struck a postal worker with her truck before slamming into another car. It happened Thursday morning near Braden and Yale. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found Tamie Thompson, also known as...
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human remains found in search for missing Okmulgee men
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
Families Organize Search For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee
The families of the four missing men in Okmulgee are searching on their own for their loved ones after police searches came up empty. Those families spent Thursday afternoon searching a nature preserve near the scrapyard where police spent the prior day searching. Mark Chastain's wife, Jessica, said it's another...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police investigate a shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Sunset Plaza Apartments near N Detroit and E Independence. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Four male bodies recovered from river near Okmulgee, police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed Friday night that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. “No identifications have been made at the scene and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa for autopsy,” said Prentice in a statement.
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Police investigate homicide after man was found dead at north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex Friday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., police were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments near N Detroit and E Independence to investigate reports of a shooting. Police confirmed to FOX23...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa firefighters celebrate the life of former assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. — Friday, Tulsa firefighters participated in the official Home Going Celebration for Terry McGee, the retired assistant fire marshal who drowned in Skiatook Lake while trying to rescue his grandchild. Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) Honor Guard rang their bell three times, symbolizing 66-year-old McGee’s last alarm....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police confirm ‘multiple’ human remains found in a river near Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Multiple human remains have been found in Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice confirmed the remains were found in a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. This discovery comes just five days after four men disappeared in Okmulgee Sunday evening.
News On 6
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso Police are asking for help after they say vandals did more than half a million dollars worth of damage at a construction site. Police say this happened overnight last weekend near 76th Street North and Memorial. The vandals tore up shipping containers, flipped a front-end loader on its side, and also cut up the asphalt on Memorial.
Comments / 0