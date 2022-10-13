What’s being done to make Pittsburgh safer?

PITTSBURGH — A group of people who live in downtown Pittsburgh met with Mayor Ed Gainey to discuss what they say is a noticeable increase in crime and drugs in the area.

Gainey says the city is currently working with several agencies to make the downtown area safer. He also said the new homeless shelter, set to open on Second Avenue, will help with this.

Channel 11 reached out to the mayor’s office to get more specifics about his action plan to improve safety downtown, but that request for comment went answered.

“There is a lot of homelessness,” said Carla Lyle. “A lot of riff raff really. It’s dangerous down here. I don’t even like to come down here anymore.”

Lyle and her family used to be homeless themselves.

“We worked our way through,” said Lyle. “We were in the streets just like these people. Since the pandemic, it has been worse.”

Downtown residents report seeing more drug deals and fights between teenagers in addition to a growing homeless population.

“I just miss being able to come down without worrying about everything that is now going on,” said Morgan McKeever.

According to crime analysis data shared by Pittsburgh Public Safety, homicide numbers in the downtown area have stayed static. The number of aggravated assaults is up 5% from last year. Robberies have also seen an increase — up 10% from the five-year average. Property crimes, such as burglaries and vehicle thefts, are up from last year but remain below pre-pandemic levels.

A Public Safety spokesperson says the department is tracking these crimes very closely and continues to increase patrols to target specific areas.

“To me this feels like a relatively safe city to live in still, but I always keep my wits about me when walking around,” said Chana Liertel.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, which declined to comment.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust declined an interview but shared this statement:

“The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s mission is to promote and develop Pittsburgh’s dynamic Cultural District, which attracts millions of visitors each year for arts and entertainment experiences. We are committed more than ever to working with our partners to make this neighborhood destination the safest of any comparable metropolitan city. The Cultural Trust has continually increased investments in security staffing and screening equipment, and our budget now includes over $1 million annually to hire off-duty Pittsburgh Police officers during our events and programs.

We are hopeful that this uptick in incidents is a temporary one that can better be addressed through more effective Police leadership at the zone level in the Cultural District. A commitment at this level will go a long way in matching the considerable efforts and resources being expended by the Cultural Trust, Mayor’s Office, the County Executive’s Office, and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to address safety concerns Downtown.”

