Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
CBS News

4 bodies found in Oklahoma river amid search for missing men

Four bodies were found and recovered from a river in Oklahoma Friday amid a search for four men who were reported missing earlier this week. The bodies were found after "suspicious items" were reported in the Deep Fork River, southwest of the city of Okmulgee, Police Chief Joe Prentice said Friday. Responding officers found "multiple human remains," and four bodies were later recovered from the river.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US-412 bridge over Verdigris River demolished in one BANG

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) demolished the westbound US-412 bridge Friday with one big implosion. The $13.8 million bridge replacement project began Sept. 6 on US-412 in Rogers County, according to ODOT. The FOX23 Skyview drone captured the moment from the sky, as large chunks...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK

