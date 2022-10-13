Four bodies were found and recovered from a river in Oklahoma Friday amid a search for four men who were reported missing earlier this week. The bodies were found after "suspicious items" were reported in the Deep Fork River, southwest of the city of Okmulgee, Police Chief Joe Prentice said Friday. Responding officers found "multiple human remains," and four bodies were later recovered from the river.

