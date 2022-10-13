‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Are You My Person?’ (RECAP)

Read full article on original website
‘Married at First Sight’: Miguel’s Behavior Is Raising Huge Red Flags, According to Some Fans
Miguel's behavior during the 'Married at First Sight' couples retreat was a major red flag, according to some of the show's fans.
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 of the Worst Husbands of All Time
From the husband who wouldn't divorce the wife he cheated on to the guy who threatened his wife's family, these are among the worst 'Married at First Sight' cast members.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say Robyn Brown Marrying Kody Was the ‘Best Thing’ Because She Highlighted Problems in Their ‘Bizarre’ World
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's marriage to Kody was the 'best thing' for the clan for highlighting problems in their 'bizarre' word.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown asked his 3 remaining wives to 'conform to patriarchy' after Christine announced she was leaving him
Kody Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that he regretted not "taking the reins" of his family and instead valuing his wives' independence.
Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage
Former Bravo star Cynthia Bailey is clearing the air on why she and Mike Hill decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. The model announced the split earlier this week, and in her first interview since then, she clarified that neither harbor ill will towards the other, especially since cheating played no role in their breakup."There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she stated. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. It was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each...
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
digitalspy.com
The Big Bang Theory stars point out mistake caused by Leonard and Penny romance
The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons, meaning some mistakes were bound to happen. But executive producer Steven Molaro revealed one mistake that's more than just a filming continuity error. During season 1, Leonard daydreams about saving Penny by pulling open the broken elevator doors, holding her, and then...
Michael and Sierra Are Over on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Who Is the "Zaddy" Dating Now? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Our resident "zaddy" in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Michael Allio, catches the eye of fellow single Sierra Jackson right away. But in the Oct. 10 episode, Michael says goodbye to the bubbly 27-year-old. Michael says he doesn't know what it feels like "to love someone again" and Sierra's talk of being a step-mom to his son is too much. So, is Michael single after Bachelor in Paradise or is he just not ready yet?
TODAY.com
‘Real Housewives’ alum Cynthia Bailey announces divorce after 2 years of marriage
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have announced they are divorcing after two years of marriage. The former couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post uploaded on Oct. 12. Next to a photo of the two holding hands and smiling together,...
Cynthia Bailey Is Going to ‘Write That Book’ After Mike Hill Split: ‘I’m Going Through Some Things’
Finding her new path. Days after Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill announced their separation after two years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum discussed their breakup at BravoCon 2022 — and how she’s moving on. “I do have a book coming out. As you guys know I'm going through some things right now,” Bailey, 55, said […]
