Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Motorcycle Mecca at Benton Speedway

1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Children bond with officers in SWAT Challenge in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area children were able to get a glimpse of what it’s like to be in a police officer’s shoes as they experienced a SWAT challenge in Sikeston on Saturday. Sikeston DPS designed an obstacle course to test the physical endurance of the children as...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Cape

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

War memorial in Sikeston

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. Swat Challenge in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Area...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will haunt the A.C. Brase Arena starting on Friday night, October 14 for the annual Haunted Hall of Horrors. The city’s haunted house opens for the season with a maze of scares, including creepy clowns, dolls that come to life and a 3D freak show.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets on 10/14/22

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show headlines 10/14

The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. The 13th Vintage Now Fashion Show will be Saturday at the Show Me Center. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo

Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

13th Vintage Now Fashion Show returns Saturday

The Haunted Hall of Horrors returns to Cape Girardeau. East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau

A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

