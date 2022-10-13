ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Greenway mural project brings community together

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
ROANOKE, VA
Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.
ROANOKE, VA
Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the site of the new facilities on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. Horizon Behavioral...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park. This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.
ROANOKE, VA
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
ROANOKE, VA
Carter hopes 2nd bid the charm

After a strong run as a newcomer for an unfinished term on Danville City County, Petrina Carter is angling for a win this fall for one of four full-term seats. Carter ran in a three-way race in 2020 for the final two years remaining on former Councilman Adam Tomer’s term. She was one of the first to announce their candidacy in this year’s elections.
DANVILLE, VA
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Roanoke Release) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about housing, on its way to receiving funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). The funds will be...
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
ROANOKE, VA
Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its Fall Kick Off event at the PEACE Center Thursday. The police department and two local ministries gave away free food, clothes, school supplies, Halloween costumes, household appliances and more at the event. “We have stuff for hundreds of people,” said...
DANVILLE, VA

