After a strong run as a newcomer for an unfinished term on Danville City County, Petrina Carter is angling for a win this fall for one of four full-term seats. Carter ran in a three-way race in 2020 for the final two years remaining on former Councilman Adam Tomer’s term. She was one of the first to announce their candidacy in this year’s elections.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO