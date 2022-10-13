Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Greenway mural project brings community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
WSLS
Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.
wfxrtv.com
Discussing Roanoke City School student homeless with members of the McKinney-Vento Program
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The number of students homeless in Roanoke City Public Schools is on the rise. As of October 13th, there are 349 students who do not have a place to live. According to officials with the Mckinney-Vento Program, who work with the district, that number is going...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association announces largest grant ever toward business developer program
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association received $115,000 Wednesday toward launching a new business program with the goal of filling in vacant storefronts in the downtown area. This is thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of $180,000 in Community Business Launch (CBL) grants for the Downtown Lynchburg Association,...
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the site of the new facilities on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. Horizon Behavioral...
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park. This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held a luncheon to discuss the future of business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held a luncheon Thursday to discuss the future of businesses and their online presences since the rise of COVID-19. Leaders from Truist and Amplified also attended as sponsors, along with guest speaker Sarah Davis, the East Regional Sales Manager of Lee Enterprises.
timesvirginian.com
Arby’s to support Lynchburg kids with ‘Make a Difference Campaign' through Oct. 23
This fall, Arby’s will raise over $3 million as a part of their Make a Difference Campaign to deliver on their mission of “helping kids Dream Big and pursue their dreams with confidence.”. The donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country....
WDBJ7.com
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
WDBJ7.com
New mobile health clinic trying to increase access to health services in our hometowns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Accessing health care can be a challenge for some. Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts is trying to change that. DASH, short for “Delivering Accessible and Sustainable Health,” is the name of a new mobile health clinic. Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts communications officer...
chathamstartribune.com
Carter hopes 2nd bid the charm
After a strong run as a newcomer for an unfinished term on Danville City County, Petrina Carter is angling for a win this fall for one of four full-term seats. Carter ran in a three-way race in 2020 for the final two years remaining on former Councilman Adam Tomer’s term. She was one of the first to announce their candidacy in this year’s elections.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Roanoke Release) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about housing, on its way to receiving funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). The funds will be...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department partners with local ministries to feed hundreds
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its Fall Kick Off event at the PEACE Center Thursday. The police department and two local ministries gave away free food, clothes, school supplies, Halloween costumes, household appliances and more at the event. “We have stuff for hundreds of people,” said...
Danville hopes to beautify city's first Black cemetery
Known as the Freedman Cemetery, the city's nearly 8-acre, first Black cemetery dating back at least 160 years is being examined by the city of Danville for identification of unmarked graves.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
