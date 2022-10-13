ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wm9V_0iWqDrrx00

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright, baseball’s winningest pitcher, threw six brilliant innings to outduel Zack Wheeler as the Atlanta Braves evened their NL Division Series at one game apiece, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 on Wednesday night.

After persistent rain delayed the first pitch by nearly three hours, Wright surrendered just two hits and claimed the win when the Braves got to Wheeler for three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

This was a game the reigning World Series champions had to have after losing the opener of the best-of-five series 7-6. They had the right guy on the mound, a right-hander with a big arm and looping curveball who has finally cashed in on his enormous potential.

Wright, a former first-round draft pick who struggled to get past Triple-A, came into this season with a record of 2-8 in the majors. He totally turned that around, going 21-5 to win three more games than any other big league pitcher.

Wright kept it going in the playoffs. His only major threat came in the second, when Bryce Harper led off with a double, then tagged and moved to third on a flyout to deep center by Nick Castellanos.

Harper had to scramble back to third on Alec Bohm’s groundout to first, and Brandon Marsh struck out swinging on a four-seamer that clocked in at 96 mph.

A.J. Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Kenley Jansen closed out the three-hitter with one inning apiece. Jansen earned the save.

Dansby Swanson made a dazzling play to end the Phillies’ sixth.

Sprinting with his back to the infield, the shortstop reached out to snare a pop fly from J.T. Realmuto while tumbling to the outfield grass. Wright threw both arms in the air when he realized Swanson had the pulled off the catch.

It turned out to be the final pitch of Wright’s 83-pitch gem, in which he struck out six with one walk.

Wright watched from the top step of the dugout as the Braves finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom half, doing all the damage after Wheeler retired the first two hitters.

It started when Wheeler plunked Ronald Acuña Jr. near the right elbow on a 96 mph fastball that rode up and in on the slugger.

There was a delay of several minutes while Acuña, writhing in pain, was checked out by the training staff. In the Atlanta dugout, Gil Heredia prepared to go in. Wheeler, meanwhile, tossed a few pitches trying to stay loose.

The right-hander who grew up in metro Atlanta wasn’t the same after Acuña finally trotted down to first base.

Swanson walked and Matt Olson drove in the first run of the game, ripping a single past first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who meekly waved at a ball he should’ve at least knocked down.

Olson was generously credited with an RBI single, but the Braves weren’t done. Austin Riley’s mighty swing produced a little dribbler down the third-base line for an infield hit that made it 2-0.

Then, it was Travis d’Arnaud grounding one up the middle for another run-scoring hit before Wheeler finally got the third out.

Far too late to keep the Braves from tying the series.

At least the wild-card Phillies are finally heading home. Game 3 is Friday at Citizens Bank Park, where Philadelphia will play for the first time since a regular-season loss to the Braves on Sept. 25.

The Phillies have played 14 straight road games since then, including four playoff games in their first postseason appearance since 2011.

DEFENSIVE BRAVES

Swanson’s catch wasn’t even the best defensive play of the night for the home team.

Riley made a similar back-to-the-field grab in foul territory in the eighth, only it was even tougher because the third baseman had to navigate the railing and the tarp stored in front of it.

He made the catch, slid along the tarp and managed to hang on while crashing to the dirt.

MATZEK OUT

A key member of the Braves bullpen in their run to the 2021 World Series title, Tyler Matzek is done for this season.

And 2023, in all likelihood.

The Braves announced Wednesday that Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery. He was left off the team’s postseason roster because of pain in his left elbow, and doctors in Texas determined he had a torn ligament.

The normal recovery period is 12-18 months, which means Matzek isn’t likely to return to a big league mound until 2024.

RHP Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA) will get the nod in Game 3 for the Phillies. The Braves had not yet announced their starter, which will either be RHP Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34) or rookie RHP Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67). Strider hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 because of an oblique injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSAV News 3

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m.  Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Gil Heredia
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Alec Bohm
WSAV News 3

Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Social Security checks getting big boost to balance inflation costs

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon get more money to help deal with the costs of inflation. The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security checks will get an 8.7% boost next year. That means, on average, the 70 million recipients will get an extra $140 each month.
BUSINESS
WSAV News 3

The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with Georgia debate performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Republican Herschel Walker won a moral victory by avoiding disaster at his sole televised debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) Friday. In the process, the former football star will have given his party hope that he can overcome a checkered campaign to prevail in the race, which could plausibly determine control of the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Phils#The Atlanta Braves#Nl Division Series#The Philadelphia Phillies
WSAV News 3

Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Walker, Warnock supporters rally before debate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it, the Hostess City is at the center of the political universe tonight as Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker prepare to face off on the debate stage. “I can not think of a better place for this debate to happen — the only debate […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WSAV News 3

5 things to watch as Warnock, Walker debate in Georgia

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his Republican rival, Herschel Walker, are set to meet for the first — and only — time on the debate stage Friday in Savannah with fewer than four weeks to go before Election Day. The race in Georgia has emerged as one of the most, if not the most, competitive […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy