These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada
A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA. The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2...
A Congresswoman Bought Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Here's A Breakdown
Virginia Foxx is a Republican who serves as the U.S. representative for North Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Foxx has made 16 trades in the past 30 days and sits on the Committee of Education and Labor as well as the Committee for Oversight and Reform. Foxx filed a joint ownership...
Dogecoin Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin's DOGE/USD price has fallen 4.52% to $0.06. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $0.07 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Dogecoin over the past...
Polished.com Announces Management Transition
Appoints Rick Bunka, Who Possesses Extensive Retail and E-Commerce Experience, as Interim CEO, and Bob Barry, Who Brings Institutional Knowledge and Strong Finance Expertise, as Interim CFO. Highlights Company's Track Record of Profitable Growth and Strong Go-Forward Positioning in the Household Appliances Market. Polished.com Inc. POL (formerly known as 1847...
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
Expert Ratings for KnowBe4
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on KnowBe4 KNBE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
1,950 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Wednesday a total of 1,950.84 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,383,495, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,221.78), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
3 Attractive REITs With A Dividend Yield Over 6%
When an entire sector such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) gets trounced, a lot of decent stocks are thrown into the mix along with those that are not very good quality. Higher interest rates this year have slashed prices and subsequently raised the dividends on dozens of quality stocks, with some now beginning to show signs of life.
Tesla To $230? Plus Canaccord Genuity Cuts PT On T2 Biosystems By 80%
Wells Fargo cut the price target on Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $280 to $230. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Tesla shares fell 0.4% to $220.85 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO from $12.5 to $2.5....
