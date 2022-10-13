Read full article on original website
Police identify suspect arrested in connection with weekend SWAT incident
SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday, Oct. 15, a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted a SWAT team response. The suspect, identified as Vaioleti Mafi, is in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of numerous felony charges. Police suspect Mafi of aggravated...
West Jordan Police investigating suspicious vehicle
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are investigating a suspicious vehicle, in which the driver attempted to pull over another motorist. Police say the incident happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the incident started on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway. It continued to 1300 W. 7000 South.
Man wanted in connection to two Utah bank robberies arrested in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old man who was wanted for questioning in connection to a pair of recent bank robberies in Salt Lake County was taken into custody Monday in Colorado. Greenwood Village Police along with the FBI in Denver apprehended Markee Denzel Hagans. He was arrested without...
Police find missing University of Utah student
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say the missing student was found Monday evening a little after 7 p.m. The University of Utah Police also thanked Sandy Police and Unified Police for their help in the case. There were no further details provided about why the student was reported missing.
Car hits man riding scooter on State Street in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A car hit a 69-year-old man riding a motorized scooter Wednesday morning in Murray. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Reardon said the crash happened around 7:23 a.m. near Winchester Street and State Street. The 69-year-old was crossing the road...
Utah attorney general gives families precautionary I.D. kits for their children
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson, are offering identification kits to all Utah families. The kits will help identify children who are runaways or victims of kidnapping by either family members or strangers. In the event a child goes missing,...
Provo police chief resigns, saying position in department ‘not sustainable’
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department announced Monday morning that Police Chief Fred Ross had resigned. Provo Mayor Kaufai named Captain Troy Beebe as acting chief following Ross’s resignation. In a press release, Provo Police said Ross had turned in his resignation on Sunday, effective immediately, to...
Wasatch County crash leaves one dead and another hospitalized
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A head-on crash between a motorcycle and car resulted in the death of one person Sunday. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook Post that the collision occurred on Cascade Springs Drive, near SR 92. According to the post, reports of the crash...
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults
PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
A woman in labor and a car crash both on I-80 in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS/Park City Fire responded to a woman in labor and stuck in traffic Sunday. On top of this, responders faced construction and a vehicle crash. North Summit Fire Service District reports on its Facebook page the couple was stuck...
Ogden collision causes car to crash into home
OGDEN, Utah — A collision Monday morning caused a car to crash into an Ogden home. Two people sustained minor injuries while the house sustained minor damages. Public Information Officer for the Ogden City Police Department William Farr said that the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. A car traveling...
Crash on Bangerter Highway closes several lanes
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A two-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes of Bangerter Highway Sunday afternoon. UDOT Traffic reports the crash is near 13400 S at Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County. Eastbound and southbound lanes are closed. The left westbound lane is also closed. The accident occurred around...
The culprit of the fishy smell in North Salt Lake may not be what you thought
SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous residents across North Salt Lake have reported a “fishy smell” in the city and communities nearby. An Instagram post from Woods Cross City says that reports of the smell began at the start of the month. Ken Leetham, North Salt Lake City...
UTA auctioning off retired Comet cars
SALT LAKE CITY — After retiring its FrontRunner Comet cars in April, the Utah Transit Authority is auctioning them off. The UTA said it had to get rid of the cars in order to apply for federal grants for new railcars. According to the UTA, the cars were originally...
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
Experts discuss combating gun violence across partisan lines
SALT LAKE CITY — Today experts from around the country and Utah came together with everyday people to try to find solutions to gun violence. The panel, held at the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Institute, also discussed the partisan divide between gun rights and gun control.
Parks, Trails and Open Space General Obligation Bond gets public input Tuesday night
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council heard comments Tuesday night about the Parks, Trails and Open Space Bond that will be on the ballot Nov. 8. The bond would provide $85 million to enhance the city’s public lands system. If voters approve the bond, funds would be used to create, improve and renovate parks, trails and open spaces in Salt Lake City.
Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
Kindergarteners now learning to bike ride in P.E.
DRAPER, Utah — Seven hundred schools around the U.S. are teaching elementary school kids how to ride bikes. Now, kindergarteners from Draper’s Saint John the Baptist Elementary School are among them. The program, All Kids Bike, is a mission from the Strider Education Foundation to teach every kindergartener...
Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
