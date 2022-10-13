ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Pedestrian killed in Raleigh hit-and-run crash near Carroll Middle School

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mh86k_0iWqDOiE00

Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday morning,

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School.

Police said it appears Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the east side of Six Forks Road outside of the traffic way. He attempted to cross the driveway of Carroll Middle School and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver left the scene, and police said they do not have a description of the vehicle.

Zeinahvazi was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers or call (919) 996-1193. Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash

CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police set up memorial for fallen Officer Gabriel Torres

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has set up a memorial for the fallen officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting. On Thursday, off-duty Officer Gabriel Torres was one of the five victims killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh. Another officer was wounded and has since been released from a Raleigh hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carroll Middle School#Raleigh Police
cbs17

Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
WMBF

Suspect in attempted murder, kidnapping in custody after leading Laurinburg police on car chase

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for attempted murder in Laurinburg is now in custody after kidnapping a man at gunpoint and fleeing from police. According to the Laurinburg Police Department, on Wednesday night, officers saw the suspect in a September 21 attempted murder, Michael Antrantino Lee Samantha Marie Stanfill, 47, of Raeford, NC, sitting inside a black SUV.
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

BB gun found at Cary middle school, principal says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A BB gun was found at a middle school in Cary on Friday, according to the school’s principal. In a letter to families, Alston Ridge Middle School Principal Rodney Smith said the school received a report that a student had a firearm. Smith said officials searched the student’s belongings and found an unloaded BB gun in their backpack.
cbs17

GoFundMe created for fallen Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A GoFundMe has been organized by Back The Blue NC for the off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer killed in Thursday’s mass shooting in the city. The 29-year-old officer, Gabriel Torres, was on his way to work when he was one of five people killed by a 15-year-old male.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy