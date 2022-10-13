Read full article on original website
Related
How Atlanta police aim to curb crime, accidental shootings by buying back guns
While helping her mother move out of her Savannah home, Bera Green said she found three guns that her mom didn’t even kn...
Atlanta Police paying up to $100 to buy back guns and get them off the street
ATLANTA — The Atlanta police department wants to get guns off the street so they are having a gun buyback this Saturday. It’s part of mayor Andre Dickens’ One Safe City program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta’s interim police chief Darin...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police buyback over 300 guns in new program
Atlanta police collected more than 300 weapons on Saturday as part of their new gun buyback program. It took place at the Atlanta Civic Center as part of the one safe city initiative.
Man convicted of ramming a grandmother’s car in Georgia then killing her in 2014
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted for ramming a grandmother’s car then sticking her and killing her as she assessed the damage in Douglas County, Georgia. According to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, a jury found Dewey Green guilty of the murder of Janice Pitts. The DA’s office said this is the second time that Green has been convicted of these charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartow County faces federal discrimination lawsuit in 2019 firing of two Black employees
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a racial discrimination lawsuit on Thursday against Bartow County, alleging the county retaliated against two Black employees of the Road Department in 2019 in firing them. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta, Ryan K. Buchanan,...
Nearly half of Fulton’s jail inmates are unindicted, ACLU study finds
An ACLU analysis of Fulton County’s inmate population found the jail overcrowding crisis is mainly driven by delayed ind...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home
A young father was shot and killed outside a South Fulton home last week, police said....
RELATED PEOPLE
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty Friday of participating in a bribery scheme at Atl...
Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case
Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor. A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl. On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Federal jury finds former head of Atlanta Watershed guilty
ATLANTA - A federal jury has found another former high-ranking city official from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration guilty of a federal crime. Former commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty of bribery and conspiratorial bribery. A February 2019 indictment accused Jafari of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals
Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother
For a second time, a Douglas County jury has convicted a man of murder for running over a grandmother in 2014....
Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
Sharon Kaivani was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her mother. Hours later, the worst was confirmed: K...
Detainee recounts hours spent in restraint chair in Clayton sheriff trial
Desmond Bailey still bears the scars — physically and mentally — from the hours he spent in a restraint chair two years ...
wabe.org
ACLU says Fulton County can reduce jail overcrowding without leasing additional jail space
Fulton County’s Jail is overcrowded, forcing hundreds of detainees to have to endure substandard conditions, including sleeping on cots on the floor. Sheriff Patrick Labat and the City of Atlanta reached an agreement to ease that overcrowding. The plan is for the city of Atlanta to lease 700 jail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County woman rewarded for tip cracking church arson case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Carroll County woman received a reward on Thursday for making a tip on an open arson case. That tip led to the court convictions of the people who burned down a historic church last year. The hero of this story is Brenda Kairis, who received...
fox5atlanta.com
Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff
ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Testimony begins in trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that they will show proof — through video and testimony of more than 30 witnesses — th...
Comments / 5