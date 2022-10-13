ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

960 The Ref

Man convicted of ramming a grandmother’s car in Georgia then killing her in 2014

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been convicted for ramming a grandmother’s car then sticking her and killing her as she assessed the damage in Douglas County, Georgia. According to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, a jury found Dewey Green guilty of the murder of Janice Pitts. The DA’s office said this is the second time that Green has been convicted of these charges.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police said officers arrested a man after an overnight standoff involving a SWAT team in Cobb County. The incident happened at The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road and began at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Durrell Harris, barricaded himself inside the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case

Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor.  A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl.  On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Federal jury finds former head of Atlanta Watershed guilty

ATLANTA - A federal jury has found another former high-ranking city official from former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration guilty of a federal crime. Former commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management, Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty of bribery and conspiratorial bribery. A February 2019 indictment accused Jafari of...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Victor Hill trial: Opening statements to begin in federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff

ATLANTA - Opening statements begin Thursday in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. A jury was seated on Wednesday. Hill was indicted in 2021 by a grand jury on allegations that he violated the constitutional rights of detainees in Clayton County Jail. Indictments allege Hill strapped detainees to restrain chairs for hours, amounting to painful punishment.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
DECATUR, GA

