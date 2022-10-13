ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders final injury report for Week 6: Dotson, Thomas among those ruled out

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders released their final injury report of the abbreviated week Wednesday, and six players have been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Jahan Dotson were among those ruled out for the Commanders. Washington’s offense has struggled over the past several weeks, so Thursday presents another opportunity for younger players such as wide receiver Dyami Brown and rookie tight end Cole Turner.

Here’s the full injury report for both teams.

Washington Commanders: OUT

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) scores a two point conversion against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions
  • WR Jahan Dotson [hamstring]
  • TE Logan Thomas [calf]
  • RT Sam Cosmi [thumb]
  • RB Jonathan Williams [knee]
  • S Percy Butler [quad]
  • CB William Jackson III [back]

Losing Thomas, Dotson and Cosmi from the offense is a difficult blow. The Commanders should be able to run the football against the Bears. Brown thrived in his expanded role last week, and Washington should do something to involve both rookie tight ends, Turner and Armani Rogers.

Jackson was benched last week. He said after the game, he was dealing with a back injury. Head coach Ron Rivera didn’t dispute Jackson’s injury but also wasn’t giving him a pass for his recent poor play. This means Benjamin St-Juste will play outside and Rachad Wildgoose should be on the field in the slot.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are healthy for this game, which is impressive coming off a short week. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson fully practiced and will play, which is good news for Chicago.

