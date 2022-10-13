Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Marble Rock Fire Department receives donation to purchase new pumper truck
(ABC 6 News) – The Marble Rock Fire Department recently received a $7,500 donation from the First Security Charitable Foundation to assist the volunteer-led organization in purchasing a new pumper truck. Currently, the fire department is using a 1989 E-One Pumper. It was refurbished in 2006 but is now...
KAAL-TV
Pine Island Fire Department facing critical firefighter shortage
(ABC 6 News) – It’s no question the nation is facing a worker shortage, but the issue becomes even more concerning when, in times of crisis, there are not enough first responders. That, unfortunately, is the case with the Pine Island Fire Dep. but they are getting creative to find a solution to the problem.
KAAL-TV
Authorities investigate series of suspicious fires
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, we reported on several fires in Pine Island. All of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius and all happened within the last two weeks. There have been three fires that the Pine Island fire department has deemed suspicious, but this has...
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County sheriff among those honored in traffic safety awards
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County sheriff was recognized as a leader in Minnesota traffic safety Wednesday. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson received the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Distinguished Public Leadership Award for Greater Minnesota at the 2022 conference Oct. 12. All award-winners were recognized for efforts to reduce the...
KIMT
Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
KAAL-TV
100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents
(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
String of Vehicle Thefts Prompts Warning in Rochester Area Town
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents of a small town near Rochester following what’s being described as a “rash” of vehicle break ins and thefts. Officials are reminding residents in Elgin to take valuables out of their...
KGLO News
BeJe Clark center resident arrested after fleeing from authorities, foot chase
MASON CITY — A resident of the BeJe Clark residential center in Mason City was arrested this morning after fleeing from authorities. The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the center at 8:25 AM to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested after foot pursuit in Mason City Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City Police arrested a man after several foot pursuits on Thursday morning. According to Mason City Police, at 8:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Beje Clark Residential Center, 818 15th St. NW, to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. As...
Olmsted County Sheriff Calls for Overdose Reporting Law
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is calling on state lawmakers to pass a law that would require hospitals to report receiving overdose victims. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, Torgerson estimated Olmsted County had 47 deaths last year connected to either opioid or fentanyl overdose....
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
KAAL-TV
Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
KAAL-TV
Emergency medical services on the ballot in northern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A few counties in northeast Iowa have to rely on ambulance services of other communities. That could change this November. On the ballot in northern Iowa, voters will decide whether or not the county can collect taxes to fund emergency medical services in the area.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
KAAL-TV
Austin man pleads guilty to DWI, fleeing police in drive that ended in flames
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took a plea deal Friday after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash. Melchor Barnabas, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle–riding in the vehicle without owner’s permission.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea and Austin enact THC regulations
(ABC 6 News) – This week, two major cities in Southeast Minnesota have enacted their own rules regulating THC. This comes after what some are calling abrupt and incomplete guidance from state lawmakers — legalizing the drug. There are a couple of common criticisms of the state’s cannabis law.
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
