FXDailyReport.com

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
Investors shouldn't get bullish on the stock market until 3 things happen, and should use any rally to rotate out of growth names ahead of a stagflationary recession, BofA says

Investors should hold off on buying the dip in stocks until earnings begin to decline, according to Bank of America. The bank said the risk of a stagflationary recession means investors should use rallies to sell growth stocks. "Higher discount rates reward firms that produce high profits today, not speculators...
Gold hits 3-week low on robust dollar, firmer yields

Gold prices dropped over 1% to a three-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose, further pressured by prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,627.81 per ounce by 1:41 p.m. ET (1741 GMT), after touching its lowest since...
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation

The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
USD/CAD Bears on the Move, Aiming for a Run to Last Week’s Lows

Even though Thursday’s inflation numbers were very high, USD/CAD currency pair bears are back in charge because US dollar longs are under pressure. A rise in oil prices helps the loonie in the late afternoon when Wall Street traders are willing to take more risks. When the price is below last week’s highs near 1.3850, a top-down analysis suggests that the price will go down.
EUR/USD Recovers From a Two-Week Low to Go Toward 0.9700.

The EUR/USD pair is flat around 0.9700 because markets are paying attention to what is happening in the US. The goal of the FOMC Meeting Minutes is to explain the latest Fed monetary policy decision and those that will come in the future. Before Thursday’s inflation data, the paper may not have much of an effect.
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
