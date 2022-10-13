Read full article on original website
Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have nearly doubled after the September inflation report
Investors pushed up expectations that the Federal Reserve at its December meeting will deliver another rate hike of 75 basis points. The odds for another three-quarter point increase jumped to 61.8% from 32.5% a day ago. The move came after September core inflation rose to 6.6%, which marked a 40-year...
Investors should expect a 5% sell-off in the stock market on Thursday if CPI comes in above 8.3%, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI reading could spark a 5% sell-off in the stock market, according to JPMorgan. That's if the inflation measurement comes in above 8.3%, which would be ahead of consensus estimates for an 8.1% reading. Alternatively, a CPI print below 7.9% could spark a 3% rally and bolster calls for...
Hot U.S. inflation is boosting market expectations for a 5% or higher fed-funds rate in a matter of months
With inflation showing no signs of letting up, expectations are building in financial markets for a 5% fed-funds rate by March that’s likely to bring more volatility across equities, bonds and currencies. Barclays sees the benchmark U.S. interest-rate target getting to 5% to 5.25% by February — from a...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
Inflation will stay elevated for the next decade after years of underinvestment in energy, sticky wage inflation, and aging demographics, BofA says
Investors should get used to Thursday's hot CPI report after more than a decade of sub-2% inflation readings, according to Bank of America. The bank highlighted years of underinvestment in energy production, sticky wages, and aging demographics as reasons to believe inflation will be higher for longer. "It takes an...
The Fed will be more aggressive with rate hikes into early 2023 after September's inflation shock, Barclays says
The Federal Reserve could push up its benchmark interest rate past 5% in 2023, Barclays said Thursday as September's hotter-than-anticipated inflation report prompted it to change its projections for the central bank's policy moves. "We now expect more aggressive, front-loaded hikes by the Fed in the next few meetings," Jonathan...
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
Investors shouldn't get bullish on the stock market until 3 things happen, and should use any rally to rotate out of growth names ahead of a stagflationary recession, BofA says
Investors should hold off on buying the dip in stocks until earnings begin to decline, according to Bank of America. The bank said the risk of a stagflationary recession means investors should use rallies to sell growth stocks. "Higher discount rates reward firms that produce high profits today, not speculators...
Gold hits 3-week low on robust dollar, firmer yields
Gold prices dropped over 1% to a three-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose, further pressured by prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,627.81 per ounce by 1:41 p.m. ET (1741 GMT), after touching its lowest since...
Latest US inflation data raises questions about Fed’s interest rate hikes
Experts say raising rates ‘isn’t working’ and that the real culprits are corporate pricing, energy costs and supply chain
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation and fears of a deeper recession in Britain bolstered expectations of a less aggressive rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November. The greenback...
New Zealand’s Inflation Surpassed Estimates, Sending NZD/USD 30 Pips Higher
The NZD/USD currency pair now has new chances. The pair went up three levels on Monday and kept going up in Asia after CPI data came out, getting close to the highs of Friday at 0.5680. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.5640, which is up 0.17% from where it started.
USD/CAD Bears on the Move, Aiming for a Run to Last Week’s Lows
Even though Thursday’s inflation numbers were very high, USD/CAD currency pair bears are back in charge because US dollar longs are under pressure. A rise in oil prices helps the loonie in the late afternoon when Wall Street traders are willing to take more risks. When the price is below last week’s highs near 1.3850, a top-down analysis suggests that the price will go down.
EUR/USD Recovers From a Two-Week Low to Go Toward 0.9700.
The EUR/USD pair is flat around 0.9700 because markets are paying attention to what is happening in the US. The goal of the FOMC Meeting Minutes is to explain the latest Fed monetary policy decision and those that will come in the future. Before Thursday’s inflation data, the paper may not have much of an effect.
USD/CAD Rallies Above the 100-Hour MA After US Retail Sales Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now rallied to trade at about 1.3881 up from the session lows of about 1.3741. The currency pair appears to be trading within an...
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
