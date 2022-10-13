Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Lee-Scott clinches share of region title
PHENIX CITY — The Red Devils won it. And just like that, the road to the state title runs through Phenix City. Central-Phenix City won the big showdown with Auburn High 38-14 on Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, and now Central controls its own destiny in its search for the Region 2-7A title and home-field advantage over Auburn High in the playoffs.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka defeats Lanier, moves on to Area Tournament championship
In a three set sweep, 25-6, 25-20, 25-3 , Wetumpka handily defeated Lanier in the first match of the 6A Region 5 Area Tournament. Wetumpka will go on to face the winner of Stanhope Elmore and Carver at 6 p.m. “That win feels great,” said head coach DeAnna Smith. “We...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka wins sixth straight Area Tournament
Picking up where they left off after a 3-0 sweep of Lanier earlier in the day, Wetumpka continued its sweep streak with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-8 victory over Stanhope Elmore to claim the school’s sixth straight Area Tournament title. “This feels amazing,” said head coach DeAnna Smith. “This is...
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore defeats Carver, will face Wetumpka in Area Tournament championship
After a highly contested contest, Stanhope Elmore defeated Carver and won 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 to move onto the 6A Region 5 Area Tournament championship against Wetumpka. Stanhope Elmore will meet Wetumpka once again, however, the Mustangs have yet to defeat Wetumpka in five straight tries. The Lady Mustangs started slow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville thrashes Loachapoka, on brink of region title
The biggest game of the season so far for the AHSAA Class 1A Region 4 schedule went to Maplesville High School after handling Loachapoka High School 38-8 at home on Oct. 14. Red Devils running back Coleman Gill ran for 209 yards on 21 carries to lead Maplesville to the brink of the Region 4 title. Gill has been worked more into the backfield the last few weeks giving Jakavion Jackson’s ankle he tweaked more time to heal.
wtvy.com
Troy University announces 2022 homecoming court
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University has announced the members of the 2022 Homecoming Court. The Queen and King will be crowned at halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Queen court:. Lauren Buehler of Daphne, Alabama. Buehler is a senior secondary...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Auburn football: AD hire must happen before Bryan Harsin is fired
With only one game left on Auburn football’s schedule before the 2022 bye week, many fans seem to believe that head coach Bryan Harsin could likely be coaching his last game as a Tiger this weekend in Oxford. Auburn football is nowhere close to where folks hoped they would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-65NB near Prattville
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville has been cleared. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened Friday afternoon at the 178 mile marker, which is just before the Exit 179 exit to Cobbs Ford Road to Prattville and Millbrook.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7
College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Mourns Loss of Central Alabama Fair Manager
The Selma-Dallas County community is mourning the sudden loss of one the area’s most prominent civic leaders. John T. Haskell managed the Central Alabama Fair for more than a decade — and used it to help countless people in need. Haskell was the driving force behind the Central...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Tennessee fans prep for ‘third Saturday in October’ matchup with Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ‘third Saturday in October’ is almost upon us, and this year one of college football’s greatest rivalries, Alabama vs. Tennessee, has a little extra luster. People across the state are headed to Knoxville for the top ten matchup that many Vols fans...
rockytopinsider.com
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Wetumpka Herald
A2022-035
PULIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBER: A2022-035 TO: THE FATHER OF T.B.M., WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN,AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on September 23, 2022 for the adoption of T.B.M., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Zequilla Quinyanna Murphy on January 6, 2020. You have the right to contest this adoption. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: JULIANA TAYLOR ATTORNEY AT LAW 430 SOUTH DECATUR STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-263-5100 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 A2022-035.
Troy Messenger
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
luvernejournal.com
Coco Momma’s reopens, fostering community on former Ronald’s Field
Coco Momma’s Family Dining in Highland Home reopened on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m., just in time to serve “made-from-scratch” dinners to local residents who view owners, Ronald and Corinna Davis, and their staff as part of an extended community family. Sardis community native Shirley Yarbrough frequented...
Wetumpka Herald
Construction complete on county’s new storage facility
In early 2021, Elmore County received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus (CV) grant to construct a storage facility to house pandemic and emergency related supplies and equipment. The storage facility was funded by this CDBG-CV grant and with a portion of Elmore County’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Wetumpka Herald
Tastes change, the jingle survives
"People come from miles around, from the farms and from the towns, to where excitement will be found at the Alabama National Fair!" The Alabama State Agricultural Society sponsored a fair in Montgomery dating back to pre-Civil War days, in 1854. Harper’s Weekly magazine described the location of the fairgrounds as “beautifully located upon the banks of the noble Alabama River, occupying a large, level, grassy plain, to the north of the city.”
WSFA
Multiple trees, power lines down after storms Wednesday in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple trees and powerlines were down in Montgomery County following storms Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement and the county’s emergency management agency. The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency listed several locations with down trees or powerlines on its Facebook page:. Alabama Power reported 3,500...
Comments / 0