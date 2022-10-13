Read full article on original website
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council Race
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full Effect
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
WLKY.com
Memorial for a fallen Bardstown police officer has been vandalized and part of it stolen
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The memorial for a fallen Bardstown police officer has been vandalized and part of it stolen. Investigators are asking the public for information to find the person or persons responsible. It appears the vandalism happened in just the past few days at Exit 34 of...
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
wdrb.com
Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
WLKY.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway near Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was struck and killed by a car driving on Preston Highway early Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Preston. That's not far from the Kentucky Expo Center. Officials said the...
WLKY.com
Louisville man killed six years ago in Old Louisville remembered with balloon release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six years after a Louisville man is gunned down in a parking lot in Old Louisville, his family is continuing to push for answers. The family of Kenny Belt returned to that spot at PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets to draw attention to the still unsolved case and release balloons.
Wave 3
New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon. Around 12:04 p.m., Kentucky State police officers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash in the 2700 block of Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. KSP said a 2020 Freightliner...
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
WLKY.com
Part of US-42 closed in Oldham County after transformer explodes
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — US-42 is closed in Oldham County between Hunters Ridge Drive and Hayfield Way for the next several hours after a transformer exploded around 4 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Wave 3
LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash. The person sent to the hospital is expected to...
wdrb.com
Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services waiving fees to maintain 'no kill' status
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Adoption and reclaim fees at Louisville Metro Animal Services are being waived in order to help the shelter reduce its capacity. The shelter says it is exceeding its max capacity currently and if they can't get the number down soon its "no kill" status may be in jeopardy.
WLKY.com
Grieving parents gather in Shawnee Park honoring children lost to gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grieving parents walk hand in hand supporting the fight against gun violence. This was the first Walk Through My Pain event with parents meeting in Shawnee Park to honor the children they've lost to gun violence. Organizers say it's an important part of the grieving process...
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
wdrb.com
LG&E blames tree hitting power line for Oldham County outage, blocking of US 42
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. 42 is closed in Oldham County and a neighborhood is without power after a tree fell on a power line. Louisville Gas & Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt tells WDRB that earlier reports that there was a transformer explosion aren't accurate, but Oldham County dispatchers said initial reports about 4:41 a.m. Thursday were that a transformer blew near the River Bluff neighborhood.
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
WLKY.com
Carrollton man accused of abusing child, posting it online
CARROLLTON, Ky. — A Carrollton man is accused of physically abusing a toddler and posting a video of it on Snapchat. Benjamin Franklin of Carrollton is now being charged with abuse of a child and strangulation. Police said that a woman brought her 2-year-old son to the hospital on...
