Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Part of US-42 closed in Oldham County after transformer explodes

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — US-42 is closed in Oldham County between Hunters Ridge Drive and Hayfield Way for the next several hours after a transformer exploded around 4 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash. The person sent to the hospital is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting near Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the Algonquin Park Saturday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street. Officers located a man who had received two graze...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E blames tree hitting power line for Oldham County outage, blocking of US 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. 42 is closed in Oldham County and a neighborhood is without power after a tree fell on a power line. Louisville Gas & Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt tells WDRB that earlier reports that there was a transformer explosion aren't accurate, but Oldham County dispatchers said initial reports about 4:41 a.m. Thursday were that a transformer blew near the River Bluff neighborhood.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY
WLKY.com

Carrollton man accused of abusing child, posting it online

CARROLLTON, Ky. — A Carrollton man is accused of physically abusing a toddler and posting a video of it on Snapchat. Benjamin Franklin of Carrollton is now being charged with abuse of a child and strangulation. Police said that a woman brought her 2-year-old son to the hospital on...
CARROLLTON, KY

