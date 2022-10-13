OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — US-42 is closed in Oldham County between Hunters Ridge Drive and Hayfield Way for the next several hours after a transformer exploded around 4 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO