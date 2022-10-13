Read full article on original website
Trump employee seen moving boxes on Mar-a-Lago security footage identified as former White House employee, source says
Washington – An employee at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort seen on security camera footage moving boxes that have become a key part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records is a former White House culinary worker and Navy veteran, a source confirms to CBS News.
Trump's legal troubles come to a head in New York
When Donald Trump campaigned for president back in 2016, he defended his lifelong hometown with the kind of vigor one might expect from a blunt-talking New Yorker, telling then-rival Sen. Ted Cruz: "When you want to knock New York, you've got to go through me." But lately, New York has...
Biden and National Archives sued over JFK assassination records
The Mary Ferrell Foundation, a nonprofit organization and online database containing the most comprehensive archive of records pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, has sued President Biden and the National Archives and Records Administration for postponing the release of roughly 15,000 documents concerning the former president's murder. The...
Oath Keepers member testifies group was preparing "if need be ... to take up arms and fight back" on Jan. 6
Washington — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury on Tuesday that he traveled to Washington, D.C., and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's election win. "I threw my rifle and pistol in the...
"The armed rebellion wasn't over" — FBI agent details alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy ahead of Jan. 6 attack
Washington — As the high-profile Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial entered its third week on Monday, an FBI special agent testified that members of the far-right group worked to amass weapons and store them in a Washington, D.C.-area hotel in the days leading up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
Pence backs some 2020 election deniers ahead of midterm elections
Former Vice President Mike Pence is hitting the campaign trail to back a number of GOP hopefuls, including some 2020 election deniers. CBS News political director Fin Gomez discussed what these Republicans gain from Pence's endorsement.
In Ohio, JD Vance and Tim Ryan fight to turn out voters in final weeks of Senate campaign
Greenville, Ohio — Steaks are sizzling on a grill outdoors as Republican Senate candidate JD Vance takes the stage at the Darke County fairground, on a wagon decorated with hay bales and pumpkins, and outfitted with a lectern draped in an Ohio state flag. "I don't like Joe Biden,...
Group asks Supreme Court to block implementation of Biden's student debt relief plan
Washington — A group of Wisconsin taxpayers is asking the Supreme Court to block implementation of President Biden's student loan relief program days before the administration will start accepting applications, arguing the president circumvented Congress' spending powers with his plan to forgive up to $20,000 in college loans for millions of Americans.
The 2022 election influencers
To really understand an election, you have to understand the motivations — and the lives — of the Americans voting in it. But too often our politics misses the point, and just describes people as demographic groups or party labels. We can do better. We've got the data...
"As long as it takes": National Security Council spokesman John Kirby vows continued support for Ukraine
The National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications says the United States will continue to support Ukraine "as best as we can" in its fight against Russia. "We are going to do everything we can, as we have now for going on eight months, to make sure that the Ukrainian...
Supreme Court turns away case involving birthright citizenship for American Samoans
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not consider a case that sought to confer U.S. citizenship on American Samoans at birth and presented the justices with an opportunity to revisit a series of rulings containing racist language that denied residents of U.S. territories some constitutional rights.
Biden political group releases ‘Dark Brandon’ student debt relief ad
A political advocacy group created to support President Biden’s agenda on Wednesday released an ad touting the administration’s student loan relief program. The Building Back Together ad is targeted toward young people, especially Latinos and African Americans, with a six-figure buy. The ad kicks off with CNBC host Shepard Smith delivering news of the White…
Special master holds telephone conference to discuss Mar-a-Lago case
The special master reviewing the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago provided an update to lawyers on both sides of the case during a status conference held today. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what we know about the call and the timeline for the review. He also weighs in on when we can expect the House January 6 committee to formally issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.
John Fetterman, Pennsylvania Senate candidate, releases updated letter from his doctor
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign released an updated letter from his doctor on Wednesday, five months after he suffered a stroke only days before the state primary and as he faces ongoing questions about his health from Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. The new letter is dated Oct....
Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades in Pennsylvania
Less than a month ahead of November's midterm elections, at least three political campaign signs were placed on someone's property in southeastern Pennsylvania and found booby-trapped with razor blades, local police said over the weekend. The signs separately promoted the campaigns of gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, U.S. Senate candidate John...
10/18: Red and Blue
President Biden vows headway on abortion legislation in 2023 if Democrats keep control of Congress; Examining the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Georgia.
Robert Pape on rising political violence in America — "Intelligence Matters"
On "Intelligence Matters" this week, host Michael Morell talks with University of Chicago political science professor and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats Robert "Bob" Pape about his ongoing research on political violence in America and its implications as the midterms approach. His new research finds that...
Breaking down the impact of "election influencers" on midterms
With midterms less than three weeks away, CBS News is diving deep into groups of voters who will likely have a big impact on the outcome. "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto join "CBS Mornings" to introduce the "election influencers."
Trump expected to sit for deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused Trump of defamation for saying she was "totally lying" about a sexual assault allegation. Trump had sought to delay the deposition after a federal appeals court...
