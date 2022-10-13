ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump's legal troubles come to a head in New York

When Donald Trump campaigned for president back in 2016, he defended his lifelong hometown with the kind of vigor one might expect from a blunt-talking New Yorker, telling then-rival Sen. Ted Cruz: "When you want to knock New York, you've got to go through me." But lately, New York has...
MANHATTAN, NY
Biden and National Archives sued over JFK assassination records

The Mary Ferrell Foundation, a nonprofit organization and online database containing the most comprehensive archive of records pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, has sued President Biden and the National Archives and Records Administration for postponing the release of roughly 15,000 documents concerning the former president's murder. The...
TEXAS STATE
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
The 2022 election influencers

To really understand an election, you have to understand the motivations — and the lives — of the Americans voting in it. But too often our politics misses the point, and just describes people as demographic groups or party labels. We can do better. We've got the data...
Biden political group releases ‘Dark Brandon’ student debt relief ad

A political advocacy group created to support President Biden’s agenda on Wednesday released an ad touting the administration’s student loan relief program. The Building Back Together ad is targeted toward young people, especially Latinos and African Americans, with a six-figure buy. The ad kicks off with CNBC host Shepard Smith delivering news of the White…
Special master holds telephone conference to discuss Mar-a-Lago case

The special master reviewing the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago provided an update to lawyers on both sides of the case during a status conference held today. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what we know about the call and the timeline for the review. He also weighs in on when we can expect the House January 6 committee to formally issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.
10/18: Red and Blue

President Biden vows headway on abortion legislation in 2023 if Democrats keep control of Congress; Examining the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Robert Pape on rising political violence in America — "Intelligence Matters"

On "Intelligence Matters" this week, host Michael Morell talks with University of Chicago political science professor and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats Robert "Bob" Pape about his ongoing research on political violence in America and its implications as the midterms approach. His new research finds that...
Breaking down the impact of "election influencers" on midterms

With midterms less than three weeks away, CBS News is diving deep into groups of voters who will likely have a big impact on the outcome. "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan and CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto join "CBS Mornings" to introduce the "election influencers."
Trump expected to sit for deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused Trump of defamation for saying she was "totally lying" about a sexual assault allegation. Trump had sought to delay the deposition after a federal appeals court...
