KTEN.com
Sherman Police looking for suspect in drive by shooting
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Police Department says they responded to a call of a drive by shooting at a house on South Austin Street on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. Police says the suspect fired several rounds from a vehicle at a home located at 715 South Austin Street. The suspect then fled the scene and was not located by officers.
KXII.com
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
fox4news.com
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
KXII.com
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
fox4news.com
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
fox4news.com
Denton officer arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
DENTON, Texas - Denton police said one of their officers was arrested earlier this week for allegedly behaving badly in public. 39-year-old Brandon Lee Chapman was arrested on Oct. 9. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a reported prowler on Smokehouse Court in Newark. According...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body of Missing Cooke County Man Found Under a Tree
The body of a missing man was found Thursday in Cooke County. According to the Cooke County Sheriff's Office Keith Edward Glover was reported missing on Oct. 12 after his family said he'd not been in touch for nearly a week. At about 10 a.m. Thursday, Gainesville Police notified the...
KXII.com
Missing Gainesville man found dead
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
KTEN.com
One arrested, accused of aggravated assault in Bells
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) -- Bells police arrested Jason Russell Mayes on Monday, they tell KTEN Mayes is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face while she was driving along Highway 56 and Broadway. A passerby called Bells PD when they noticed Mayes and his girlfriend in an altercation. He...
KXII.com
Denison Firefighters visit Houston Elementary School for fire prevention week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - In honor of fire prevention week, an elementary school in Denison received a special visit from firefighters. Students were fired up for their annual visit from the Denison Fire Department. Fire Marshal Harlan Owens said the kids normally get to tour the firetruck and learn a...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
KTEN.com
House fire claims a life in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An early Friday morning fire claimed the lives of a resident and their pet. The Love County Sheriff's Office said only that the incident took place at a house that was fully engulfed in flames "in the western part of the county." The human victim was not identified.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
KSAT 12
Booze Bust: 4 Texas men arrested in connection with theft of $278,000 worth of liquor
DALLAS – Four Texas men were arrested after they stole $278,000 worth of alcoholic beverages from a distributor. According to a news release, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation after agents were contacted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits that a package store in Dallas had hundreds of cases of distilled spirits that the company had no record of selling or delivering.
KXII.com
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman died after a crash on State Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 32 approximately 1 mile west of Marietta at 7:53 p.m. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Ronald...
KXII.com
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
KTEN.com
Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
fox4news.com
North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers
AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
