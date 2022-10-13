ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

KTEN.com

Sherman Police looking for suspect in drive by shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Police Department says they responded to a call of a drive by shooting at a house on South Austin Street on Wednesday around 4:30 pm. Police says the suspect fired several rounds from a vehicle at a home located at 715 South Austin Street. The suspect then fled the scene and was not located by officers.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation

ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
ALLEN, TX
KXII.com

Trash can fire damages a home in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

Denton officer arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

DENTON, Texas - Denton police said one of their officers was arrested earlier this week for allegedly behaving badly in public. 39-year-old Brandon Lee Chapman was arrested on Oct. 9. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a reported prowler on Smokehouse Court in Newark. According...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body of Missing Cooke County Man Found Under a Tree

The body of a missing man was found Thursday in Cooke County. According to the Cooke County Sheriff's Office Keith Edward Glover was reported missing on Oct. 12 after his family said he'd not been in touch for nearly a week. At about 10 a.m. Thursday, Gainesville Police notified the...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Missing Gainesville man found dead

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

One arrested, accused of aggravated assault in Bells

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) -- Bells police arrested Jason Russell Mayes on Monday, they tell KTEN Mayes is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face while she was driving along Highway 56 and Broadway. A passerby called Bells PD when they noticed Mayes and his girlfriend in an altercation. He...
BELLS, TX
CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

LOVE COUNTY, OK
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
KSAT 12

Booze Bust: 4 Texas men arrested in connection with theft of $278,000 worth of liquor

DALLAS – Four Texas men were arrested after they stole $278,000 worth of alcoholic beverages from a distributor. According to a news release, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission launched an investigation after agents were contacted by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits that a package store in Dallas had hundreds of cases of distilled spirits that the company had no record of selling or delivering.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman died after a crash on State Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 32 approximately 1 mile west of Marietta at 7:53 p.m. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Ronald...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

MADILL, OK
KTEN.com

Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers

AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
AUBREY, TX

