After surprisingly staying alive until the final day of the regular season in 2021, the Seattle Mariners finally broke through in 2022 and ended 21 years of misery that went back to 2001 -- not just the longest playoff drought in MLB but also longer than any in the NBA, NFL or NHL. It wasn't a smooth ride as it took a 14-game winning streak in July to turn things around and they kind of stumbled into the playoffs in the stretch run, but at least the Mariners -- and their fans -- won't have to spend the entire offseason and spring training asking, "Will this finally be the year?"

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO