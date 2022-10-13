ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families

ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
12 Best Places For Camping In Arkansas

If you love camping then you will absolutely love this list of the best places for camping in Arkansas! Maybe you weren’t sure where to find a great place to pitch a tent while you were looking at waterfalls in Arkansas or perhaps you were planning the perfect romantic getaway in Arkansas and wanted to spend a night camping! No matter what brought you to Arkansas, this is the perfect list for you!
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
THV11

Arkansas has highest teen birth rate in country, here's why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas currently has the highest teen birth rate in the country, according to a report from Arkansas Advocates for Children's & Families. The report found that limited access to contraceptives and a lack of sex education are two of the biggest reasons why the Natural State is leading the nation, despite having teens that aren't any more sexually active than other states.
KTLO

El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking

EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
KATV

Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
THV11

New home-buying trend raises questions of scammers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The housing market in Central Arkansas has continued to be steady despite interest rate hikes and price drops. With that came a new trend of people getting calls from groups asking to buy their homes, even if it's not for sale. However, that has raised...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
5newsonline.com

Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
THV11

What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
