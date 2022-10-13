Read full article on original website
One Arkansas business is offering discounts to lighten the load of inflation
Inflation is still impacting much of the country, and one Arkansas business is trying to lighten the load on its customers' wallets.
Inflation in Arkansas increases food insecurity for families
ARKANSAS, USA — Inflation has had an impact on just about everyone and everything. "Everything, from food cost in the grocery store, to your electric and your gas bill, to the housing market— everything," said LifeSource International Executive Director Jimmie Conduff. Conduff says he's seeing the impact of...
waldronnews.com
Arkansas has 219 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arkansas using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas could be boosted by Biden's pardons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
12 Best Places For Camping In Arkansas
If you love camping then you will absolutely love this list of the best places for camping in Arkansas! Maybe you weren’t sure where to find a great place to pitch a tent while you were looking at waterfalls in Arkansas or perhaps you were planning the perfect romantic getaway in Arkansas and wanted to spend a night camping! No matter what brought you to Arkansas, this is the perfect list for you!
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
Arkansas has highest teen birth rate in country, here's why
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas currently has the highest teen birth rate in the country, according to a report from Arkansas Advocates for Children's & Families. The report found that limited access to contraceptives and a lack of sex education are two of the biggest reasons why the Natural State is leading the nation, despite having teens that aren't any more sexually active than other states.
El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Arkansas State Police launch campaign cracking down on distracted driving
Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. Anyone doing it could be stopped by police and issued a violator citation. Worse, someone could die in a vehicle crash because a driver was distracted and thought a text message was more important than a life. Beginning next...
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Thermal treatment plant in Gum Springs gives Arkansans more jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A national leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste, and energy held a groundbreaking ceremony with Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday. Veolia North America and Hutchinson held the ceremony to make the construction of a new state-of-the-art thermal waste treatment facility. Once the facility is...
New home-buying trend raises questions of scammers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The housing market in Central Arkansas has continued to be steady despite interest rate hikes and price drops. With that came a new trend of people getting calls from groups asking to buy their homes, even if it's not for sale. However, that has raised...
With Mississippi River shipping at a crawl, farmers seeing prices for their grain falling
“There’s only so much storage at the elevators; only so much space,” said Hunter Biram, extension economist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Elevators will turn farmers away when they don’t have anywhere to put it.”. U of A System Division of Agriculture.
'We'll just leave' | Parent reacts to new anti-trans policies at Arkansas school
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway community voiced their reactions after new policies for Conway Public School transgender students were voted in favor of on Tuesday night. For Vicki Crockett, a parent of a transgender student in the district, the changes have been less than ideal. "I have a younger...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?
Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
Gov. Hutchinson approves final Arkansas School Safety Commission report
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — After four months of meeting every week, the Arkansas School Safety Commission's final report was approved by Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, Oct. 13. The final report has 56 new recommendations for school safety. These include that schools should have an armed presence during school hours...
