Dr. Christine Green
2d ago
Thank God that you are still here,beautiful and brave young lady. God is with you. His angels protected you. Prayers for the loss of your stepson. Weapons were formed against you but God did not let them prosper.🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️
Brenda Lewis
2d ago
😪😪😪My Heart & Condolences goes out to family & friends of the victims. I Thank GOD my friend "Rek" made it out unharmed.
Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died.Then around 10:30 p.m., deputies […]
FOX Carolina
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
wfxg.com
Two homicide investigations underway in Augusta
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened Saturday night. According to authorities, the first one happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
GBI investigating shooting incident on West Street in Thomson
Investigators responded to a shooting Friday night on West Street in Thomson.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
WRDW-TV
Missing mother and daughter found safe, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a missing mother and daughter have been found. Lashaun Ponder, 25, and Nyomi Ponder, 3, had last been Wednesday, and authorities asked Thursday night for the public to be on the lookout for them. Just before noon Friday, deputies...
wgac.com
Walgreens Robber Killed in Crash During Police Pursuit Thursday in Richmond County
An Augusta man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local Walgreens store earlier this week, died after losing control of his vehicle during a police pursuit late Thursday night in Richmond County. Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige was travelling at a high...
POLICE: Appling Amazon employee fires shots after tussle with girlfriend’s ex
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 5:00 a.m. in reference to a fight at Amazon in Appling. The call was then upgraded to person having a firearm and shots fired. Upon arrival it was determined that the three subjects involved were Amazon employees. Officials tell us that […]
wgac.com
Shots Fired While Two Amazon Workers Fought Outside Local Fulfillment Center
Shots were fired in the parking lot at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Appling around 5:00 this morning after two employees got into a fight. Major Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Ronnus Rand of Augusta and the mother of his child, 25-year old Kadijah Robinson of Augusta, were on a work break together when they were confronted by Robinson’s new boyfriend, 20-year-old Jordan Beale.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The Thursday night crash claimed a life. According to the deputies, the chase ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road. The driver hit a tree and was thrown out of the vehicle.
WRDW-TV
One man injured following shooting incident in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County deputies responded Friday evening to a shooting in Thomson. Dispatchers say deputies got the call around 6:30 about gunshots on West Street. Thomson Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Brown says because of the “severity” of the case, the department requested the assistance of the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say
A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
The Post and Courier
Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015
Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
WRDW-TV
3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three women are being sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama...
WRDW-TV
Local authorities dealing with rise in opioid overdose cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re talking to Grovetown Police Department after an opioid overdose ended with one person dead and another in jail. Authorities say Johnny Vasquez-Morales admitted to selling fentanyl and cocaine. He’s facing drug trafficking charges. Officials say after the autopsy and toxicology reports come back,...
WRDW-TV
Driver who died in chase was Walgreens robber, troopers say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the driver being chased by authorities when he crashed a car into a tree and died Thursday night: He was the robber of a local Walgreens who was being sought by authorities. Richmond County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol were...
My Fox 8
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
WRDW-TV
Do you recognize this robber of a drugstore in Augusta?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a local drugstore. The robbery happened Tuesday at the Walgreens at 2493 Tobacco Road, according to deputies. The robber was last seen leaving the scene in a red sedan, possibly a...
