WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily Game
7-3-8
(seven, three, eight)
Hit 5
06-13-19-34-42
(six, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Keno
03-05-15-17-19-25-28-30-39-44-48-49-54-56-57-60-66-68-69-75
(three, five, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-five)
Lotto
02-14-25-38-45-46
(two, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000
Match 4
09-11-13-23
(nine, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Powerball
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000
