SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Dakota Cash
01-11-17-19-23
(one, eleven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $98,000
Lotto America
02-14-20-40-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(two, fourteen, twenty, forty, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,340,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Powerball
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000
