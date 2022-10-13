ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro

Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
SPRINGBORO, OH
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney

Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
SIDNEY, OH
Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
URBANA, OH
Wapakoneta nets nifty victory over Celina

Wapakoneta showed its poise to outlast a game Celina squad for a 28-22 victory at Celina High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Wapakoneta jumped in front of Celina 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Milford holds off Cincinnati West Clermont

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Milford nipped Cincinnati West Clermont 27-26 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati West Clermont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Milford as the first quarter ended.
MILFORD, OH
Trenton Edgewood shuts off the power on Hamilton Ross

Trenton Edgewood built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 30-7 win over Hamilton Ross in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The Cougars registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Rams.
TRENTON, OH
Lucas can't hang with Fort Loramie

Riding a wave of production, Fort Loramie surfed over Lucas 34-17 on October 14 in Ohio football action. Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Lucas after the first quarter.
FORT LORAMIE, OH

