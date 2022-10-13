Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Huber Heights Wayne edges Springboro
Huber Heights Wayne walked the high-wire before edging Springboro 17-13 during this Ohio football game. Springboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
No wiggle room between Mason and Cincinnati Anderson in stalemate
There were no winners nor losers when Mason and Cincinnati Anderson battled to a 3-3 impasse in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Fireworks started in the final half as the two teams finished the period in a 3-3 tie.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney
Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Tipp City Bethel refuses to yield in shutout of Casstown Miami East
A vice-like defensive effort helped Tipp City Bethel squeeze Casstown Miami East 14-0 in a shutout performance on October 14 in Ohio football action. Tipp City Bethel opened with a 7-0 advantage over Casstown Miami East through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg
Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Greeneview stomps Springfield CC, now 4-0 in OHC
The Greeneview Rams dominated the Catholic Central Irish with a final score of 51-0.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jamestown Greeneview tells Springfield Catholic Central "No Soup For You" in shutout
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Catholic Central as it was blanked 51-0 by Jamestown Greeneview in Ohio high school football on October 14. The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 21-0 lead over Springfield Catholic Central.
richlandsource.com
Wapakoneta nets nifty victory over Celina
Wapakoneta showed its poise to outlast a game Celina squad for a 28-22 victory at Celina High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Wapakoneta jumped in front of Celina 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Milford holds off Cincinnati West Clermont
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Milford nipped Cincinnati West Clermont 27-26 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati West Clermont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Milford as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Hilliard Darby delivers statement win over Thomas Worthington
Hilliard Darby earned its community's accolades after a 31-7 win over Thomas Worthington for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. The first quarter gave Hilliard Darby a 17-0 lead over Thomas Worthington.
richlandsource.com
Trenton Edgewood shuts off the power on Hamilton Ross
Trenton Edgewood built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 30-7 win over Hamilton Ross in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The Cougars registered a 17-7 advantage at halftime over the Rams.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder wills its way past New Carlisle Tecumseh in overtime
Plain City Jonathan Alder required extra time, but it got the job done against New Carlisle Tecumseh in a 21-14 affair during this Ohio football game. Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe scores early, pulls away from Hillsboro
Chillicothe lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 41-27 win over Hillsboro on October 14 in Ohio football action. Chillicothe darted in front of Hillsboro 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lucas can't hang with Fort Loramie
Riding a wave of production, Fort Loramie surfed over Lucas 34-17 on October 14 in Ohio football action. Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Lucas after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Powell Olentangy Liberty edges Hilliard Davidson in tough test
With little to no wiggle room, Powell Olentangy Liberty nosed past Hilliard Davidson 21-18 during this Ohio football game. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan pockets narrow victory over St. Paris Graham
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan derailed St. Paris Graham's hopes after a 35-34 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan opened with a 14-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Milford Center Fairbanks on top of West Jefferson
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Milford Center Fairbanks passed in a 20-17 victory at West Jefferson's expense on October 14 in Ohio football action. The Panthers registered a 7-3 advantage at halftime over the Roughriders.
