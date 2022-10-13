ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Addresses Irv Gotti’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview On Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Remix?

By Zack Linly
 6 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ashanti appears to have finally responded to Irv Gotti and his kind of creepy, definitely embarrassing Drink Champs appearance, during which he seemed to pine away for the “Rock Wit U” singer with whom he apparently had a relationship (or affair? crush? “check this box if you like me” situation?) two decades ago.

Ashanti had been quiet while Irv continued to self-own by making himself sound like the guy in the romcom who stands out in the rain watching the love of his life through her bedroom window where she’s enjoying the company of some big, buff guy. But lyrics the “Foolish” singer sang on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” remix might give off the impression that she’s telling Gotti he needs to chill with the Steve Urkel vibes because she will never be his Laura Winslow.

From Complex :

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.

Diddy first mentioned the remix in an interview with The Breakfast Club , in which he said he had approached Ashanti to hop on the song after he heard Irv’s comments.

“I just felt Ashanti – because I think music and art give you a chance to speak your mind when it comes to the love territory,” Diddy said. “After I saw Irv do his thing, I thought, ‘you know, sis may want to express herself on this song.’”

Diddy over here acting like he’s not just being messy. Nah, bruh —you’re on your Dr.Phil steez right now.

But seriously, imagine publicly telling the world you’re not over a woman from 20 years ago, and she leaves you on read for a couple of months then hits the studio to sing about how you need to get over it.

One might feel sorry for Irv —but he did this to himself TBH.

