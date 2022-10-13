Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.

