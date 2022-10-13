ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

dayton.com

City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month

City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton

Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Winans opens new roastery, office building

PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
PIQUA, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Springboro, OH

The best restaurants in this quaint suburb offer a variety of cuisines to please any palate. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find something to suit your taste buds. From Italian and Mexican to Chinese and American fare, there’s something for everyone...
SPRINGBORO, OH
Sidney Daily News

Agape Distribution opens new store location

SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
SIDNEY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend

TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
DAYTON, OH
miamistudent.net

Oxford hosts its first-ever Oktoberfest

Miami University students, alumni and Oxford residents gathered Uptown on Saturday for the city’s first Oktoberfest, dubbed Oxtoberfest. Booths for local retailers and artisans lined High Street, and food trucks and stands were set up on Park Place. Right next to Oxford Memorial Park were activities for kids, including inflatables, pumpkin painting and train rides provided by Schwab Family Farm Market.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
dayton.com

All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market

All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Micro-loan helps get West Dayton business off the ground

DAYTON, Ohio — As a nurse, public health has always been a priority for Tawnni Miles. Whether it’s treating patients or educating her community about preventative care, Miles has spent much of her life trying to make her West Dayton neighborhood a stronger, healthier place. The culmination of...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

One dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

5 Haunted Places Around Dayton

Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
TROY, OH

