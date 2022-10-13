Pride, gators and comedy: 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of things to do to celebrate across Central Florida.

Check out this weekend’s top 9 events below!

PRIDE

A day of love kicks off Saturday at Lake Eola. Channel 9 has compiled a full guide to the event. Click here for details.

GATORS GHOSTS AND GOBLINS

Gatorland is reopening Saturday after flooding caused by Hurricane Ian, and it will do so with a bang. Gators, Ghosts and Goblins brings family-friendly fun every Saturday and Sunday beginning this weekend. Click here for more information.

FLAMING LIPS

Some tickets are still available for The Flaming Lips Friday at 8 p.m. at Amway Center. Click here to purchase.

ORLANDO COMEDY FESTIVAL

The 7th Annual Orlando Comedy Festival kicks off its two-day laugh riot this weekend. Click here to see the full line-up.

TREVOR NOAH

The host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” who recently said he’s exiting the show after seven years, will make a long-awaited debut at Amway Center as part of his Back to Abnormal World Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday. Click here for tickets.

FLORIDA EXTREME MOTOR EXPO

The car show in Osceola Park will feature live music, entertainment for the whole family and more than $3,000 in cash prizes. Click here for more details.

PITBULL AND IGGY AZALEA

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea bring their Cant’ Stop Us Now Tour to Amway Center Sunday at 8 p.m. Click here for tickets.

FREAK SHOW HORROR FILM FESTIVAL

The Freak Show Horror Film Festival takes place all weekend at Epic Theaters at Lee Vista. Get more information here.

KIDS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

For the little ones, Kids Night at the Museum is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Orlando Science Center. Click here for more information.

