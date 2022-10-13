Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
WWEEK
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
How Economic Conditions Forced This Award-Winning Chef to Close Her Portland Restaurant
Only a couple of years after closing her beloved Beast in Portland, the chef Naomi Pomery is shutting down her follow-up venture Ripe Cooperative this weekend. In a note posted to Ripe’s website, Pomeroy explained that the marketplace and café wouldn’t be able to continue in the current economic landscape. Costs for ingredients have gone up (some doubling or even tripling, Pomeroy noted); labor is more expensive; and rent is also increasing. All of these factors have made it impossible for Ripe to continue on in the way it’s been operating for the past two years. “I want to live in a...
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
WWEEK
Redevelopment of the Old Sunshine Dairy on 21st Avenue Rests with a Jet-Setting European Philosopher King
Address: 915 NE 21st Ave. Why it’s empty: We don’t use the telegraph anymore. The fate of the old Sunshine Dairy on Northeast 21st Avenue resides with a German American billionaire who once sold everything he owned except a small bag of clothes, his BlackBerry, and a Gulfstream IV jet that used to roam the world looking for deals.
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
The Old Spaghetti Factory: 11 Facts About The Restaurant
When Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first Old Spaghetti Factory in Portland, Oregon, in 1969, their goals were simple: To offer comforting, affordable meals in a welcoming, family-friendly setting. A second-generation restaurateur, Guss Dussin understood the financial and logistical challenges of running a restaurant and decided to focus on pasta, a relatively inexpensive food he knew would be popular with a wide range of diners.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
thatoregonlife.com
Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts
Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
kptv.com
WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
kptv.com
Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row. Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
kptv.com
One shot, killed near Lloyd Center in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was shot and killed near the Lloyd Center in Portland on Friday afternoon, as President Joe Biden was in the air on the way to the city from California. The call about a shooting came in around 4:21 p.m. near the 1100 block of...
Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins
Elephants at Portland's Oregon Zoo helped usher in the Halloween season by tackling some giant pumpkins donated by a local growers' club.Oct. 14, 2022.
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
One shot in shoulder in SE Portland, no arrests
Officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in Southeast Portland early Friday morning.
Shooting near the Lloyd Center leaves one person dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting near the Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland Friday afternoon, according to Portland police. The shooting happened near Holladay Park on Northeast Holladay Street just before 4:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a person who had been shot. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.
