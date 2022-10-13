ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

kptv.com

Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
PORTLAND, OR
Robb Report

How Economic Conditions Forced This Award-Winning Chef to Close Her Portland Restaurant

Only a couple of years after closing her beloved Beast in Portland, the chef Naomi Pomery is shutting down her follow-up venture Ripe Cooperative this weekend. In a note posted to Ripe’s website, Pomeroy explained that the marketplace and café wouldn’t be able to continue in the current economic landscape. Costs for ingredients have gone up (some doubling or even tripling, Pomeroy noted); labor is more expensive; and rent is also increasing. All of these factors have made it impossible for Ripe to continue on in the way it’s been operating for the past two years. “I want to live in a...
PORTLAND, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Troutdale, OR
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
Mashed

The Old Spaghetti Factory: 11 Facts About The Restaurant

When Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first Old Spaghetti Factory in Portland, Oregon, in 1969, their goals were simple: To offer comforting, affordable meals in a welcoming, family-friendly setting. A second-generation restaurateur, Guss Dussin understood the financial and logistical challenges of running a restaurant and decided to focus on pasta, a relatively inexpensive food he knew would be popular with a wide range of diners.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts

Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Thieves target N Portland neighborhood businesses twice in one week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several businesses in the north Portland neighborhood of Kenton were cleaning up this week after being targeted by thieves for two Mondays in a row. Denver Avenue in Kenton is a tree-lined street with bustling restaurants and businesses. But after multiple business owners said burglars tried to break into their buildings, they are looking for solutions to stop this from happening again.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

One shot, killed near Lloyd Center in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was shot and killed near the Lloyd Center in Portland on Friday afternoon, as President Joe Biden was in the air on the way to the city from California. The call about a shooting came in around 4:21 p.m. near the 1100 block of...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Shooting near the Lloyd Center leaves one person dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting near the Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland Friday afternoon, according to Portland police. The shooting happened near Holladay Park on Northeast Holladay Street just before 4:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a person who had been shot. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.
PORTLAND, OR

