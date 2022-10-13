Read full article on original website
Hope’s Rally Fell Short, but GVSU’s Rally Succeeded on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – Carter St. John threw for two touchdowns, including one to Eddie Williams of 36 yards with 4:05 left in the third quarter that proved to be the decisive score, as the Alma Scots held off visiting Hope on Saturday, 28-26. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Olivet Comets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 1:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
WATCH: The Blitz week 8 high school football highlights
We're nearing the end of the 2022 high school football regular season with teams throughout West Michigan working their way toward a playoff push.
Football Frenzy preview: Teams push for playoffs
Only two weeks are left in the regular season as local football teams make one final push for conference bragging rights and playoff points.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven keeps it close for a bit, but falls to Grandville.
Grandville pulled away from Grand Haven in the second half, cruising to a 53-29 victory. In the first quarter, Grandville scored on a 1-yard run. Grand Haven came right back as Lance Poole scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. A 68-yard pass left Grandville up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 8: Predictions, standings, matchups heading into Friday night
There could be games in three of the six OK Conference divisions where teams play head-to-head for a share or more of the league title.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
'He's a good friend to have'; West Ottawa High School students fundraise for classmate recovering after crash
HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Ottawa High School student is still in the hospital after a car crash last month. His mom says he's on the road to recovery, and his friends are showing their support to help get him there. 16-year-old Sam Smalldon is a junior in school,...
$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail
CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Dixon to attend rally in Muskegon
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will be in West Michigan Sunday evening for a rally at Hackley Park in Muskegon.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
WZZM 13
13 Weather: Our First Snow Of The Year In The Forecast!
We are awaiting the first snow of the year here in Grand Rapids, and it could come by Monday! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
New Chick-fil-A coming; streets near Van Andel Arena still closed: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 8-13
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is planned in Walker, replacing the Golden Corral. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last location in West Michigan for the buffet chain.
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
WWMTCw
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
