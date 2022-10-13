ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Hope’s Rally Fell Short, but GVSU’s Rally Succeeded on Saturday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – Carter St. John threw for two touchdowns, including one to Eddie Williams of 36 yards with 4:05 left in the third quarter that proved to be the decisive score, as the Alma Scots held off visiting Hope on Saturday, 28-26. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Olivet Comets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 1:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
HOLLAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven keeps it close for a bit, but falls to Grandville.

Grandville pulled away from Grand Haven in the second half, cruising to a 53-29 victory. In the first quarter, Grandville scored on a 1-yard run. Grand Haven came right back as Lance Poole scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. A 68-yard pass left Grandville up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
GRANDVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkins, MI
City
Heath Township, MI
City
Wayland, MI
Hopkins, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Wayland, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats#The Lady Vikings
MLive

$500K trailhead marks northern end of 92-mile rail trail

CADILLAC, MI – A $500,000 trailhead is the new marker for the northern end of the White Pine Trail, which runs from Comstock Park to Cadillac. The 92-mile rail-trail follows the route of the former Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad. The new trailhead in Cadillac is the first formal marker of the trail’s northern terminus.
CADILLAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
103.3 WKFR

Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy