4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes
The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
New skate park opens in Omaha Reservation
1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts reports from Indiana ahead of the Huskers' game against Purdue. For the first time in the department’s history, Bennet Rural Fire & Rescue hosted grain bin rescue training at the station in southeastern Lancaster County Thursday night.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
Small business utility grant applications open in Lincoln
Highlights of Wahoo's dramatic 14-13 win over Scottsbluff at the State Softball Tournament. Nonprofit giving the formerly incarcerated skills for the tech world. Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. It’s a way for people to learn vital skills and the model is set up for them to eventually get full-time jobs in the tech industry.
Christopherson: Tough assignment awaits, but Husker mindset under Mickey Joseph makes you lean in
Others will need a lot more proof, but it's not about the others right now. Not as far as Nebraska's head ballcoach of the moment is probably concerned. The oddsmakers don't believe yet. Many now have Nebraska a 14-point underdog tonight against Purdue. But of greater matter, do Husker players believe? Do they believe after two wins in a row they can go into a likely much more difficult road environment and win under the lights? Against a veteran team prognosticators are thinking simply has too much for this Nebraska squad to contain?
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
State College Football Scores (Sat, Oct. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State college football scoreboard from Saturday, Oct. 15.
Locally owned and operated Nebraska theaters adapt to lack of films and rising costs
Nebraska movie theaters are in competition not only with larger corporate theaters but also with the accessibility of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. It’s forced theaters in smaller communities to adapt in unexpected ways in order to remain competitive. According to a 2019 Morning Consult survey, 59 percent...
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Purdue
This week Nebraska is going to accomplish something they didn’t do all season last year, get a fourth win. Wooooooooo! I cannot wait to cheer on the Huskers to their fourth win of the season. Here are the reasons why Nebraska is walking away from West Lafayette with a...
New fitness center opens at Johnson County Central
TECUMSEH – Gov. Pete Ricketts and famed fitness icon Jake Steinfeld cut a ribbon Friday morning for the opening of a new fitness center at Johnson County Central in Tecumseh. The middle school was one of three selected in Nebraska for demonstrating leadership in getting and staying fit. Gothenburg...
Nebraska women’s soccer defeats Illinois, 3-1
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sophomores Sarah Weber and Florence Belzile led the Huskers with three points each, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Illinois, 3-1, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers controlled offensively as they outshot Illinois 24-6 on the night and 14-0 in the second half....
Nebraska takes on Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend as the Huskers are set to take on Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Game time from Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 local time), with television coverage provided by BTN. Nebraska is making its...
Meet the New Leader of Lincoln’s Parks
Randy Gordon has been named as the new Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. A Lincoln native, he has spent his life getting to know the capital’s parks and trails. Gordon brings with him almost two decades of experience in public education, independent training, and consulting. Additionally, he...
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Lime holds downtown Lincoln scooter safety event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Now that electric scooters have returned to downtown Lincoln, safety is the top priority for companies who own them. One of the scooter companies came to the Lincoln Farmer’s Market on Saturday to spread the word about safety and get people on scooters. Lime, one of...
