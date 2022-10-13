Read full article on original website
Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
Man accused of making ghost guns in Kalamazoo County sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kalamazoo County man was sentenced to prison for creating ghost guns in a subterranean workshop. Zachary Grosser, 29, was sentenced Oct. 14 to a total of 12 years in prison, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. He...
Ottawa County leaders move to ‘protect’ DEI director ahead of takeover by further right Republicans
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Ottawa County leaders this week approved a severance agreement for the county’s diversity office director that would “protect” her, and the county, should she be fired following the board takeover next year by candidates who lean further right. The Republican-majority Ottawa County...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
Judge orders jail for man’s ‘outrageous’ act of spiking woman’s water with anti-freeze substance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man’s decision to slip an anti-freeze component into a co-worker’s water bottle was “nothing short of outrageous,” a judge said in sentencing the man to jail. Johnny Jesus Castellanos, 49, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for aggravated stalking...
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
GOP gubernatorial candidate Dixon to attend rally in Muskegon
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will be in West Michigan Sunday evening for a rally at Hackley Park in Muskegon.
WZZM 13
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
Grand Rapids Housing Commission tapped for federal program helping families create, grow savings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Housing Commission (GRCH) is among 18 nationwide chosen to participate in a federal program aimed at helping residents create and grow personal savings. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced the Moving to Work (MTW) Demonstration Program was expanding...
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
With felony murder conviction vacated, Muskegon woman now free after 33 years
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – LaTonya Renee Hobson is getting another chance to experience life as a free woman. After serving 33 years in prison for felony murder, Hobson, a Muskegon area native, was released from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in late September. “I went into prison...
Kent Co. Prosecutor: Walker officer justified in firing weapon during multi-county chase
WALKER, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor ruled Thursday that a Walker police officer was justified in firing his weapon at a suspect during a multi-county chase in September. Along with the prosecutor's ruling, the Walker Police Department released bodycam video that shows the moments leading up to the...
New Autism Center improving services to families
Join Hope Discovery ABA Services Friday, October 14th for the grand opening of their new Autism Center.
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community. A 19- and...
whtc.com
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
Man pleads guilty to stalking co-worker
A man pleaded guilty to two counts after his coworker accused him of putting antifreeze in her water bottle, court records show.
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
