Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance ManipulationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact StatementsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas DayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
greensourcedfw.org
One Spiral closes, three new venues to open next year
Spiral Diner closed its Dallas location in August but the local franchise will open three new venues in Tarrant County next year. Photo by Kimberly Jurgens. As a Dallas-area plant-based food lover, I was crushed when I learned that the Spiral Diner in Oak Cliff would be closing its doors after serving 14 years as a popular vegan outpost. I had to read the Aug. 8 announcement twice and then confirm it with a couple of friends before I believed it to be true.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
WFAA
YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
cw39.com
Did you win this jackpot? $725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two...
wildcattales.com
Fall Activities in DFW
Here at Plano Senior, the end of the first grading period, the PSAT for juniors, and the looming threat of early college application deadlines for seniors can only mean one thing- fall is in the air. But despite the academic pressures that students may face this time of year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area offers a variety of fall festivities that can help students unwind and get into the spirit for all things Autumn.
For Halloween, this Dallas couple decorated their yard with a graveyard based on 2022 events
DALLAS — Philip and Shannon Durst of Dallas have a 12-year-long standing tradition of decorating their front yard for Halloween. Shannon, who is the real brains of the operation, starts her research at the very beginning of the year. You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
WFAA
Frights’N Lights in Frisco
Ghouls and ghosts are all a-glow at this year’s frights and lights in Frisco. Paige has transformed into snow white and enters a forest of lights without her seven little friends. Did she survive? Let's look!. To plan your visit, go to FrightsNLights.com.
Insomnia Cookies to Open Storefront in Arlington
This new shop will offer a variety of sweet treats to curb those late-night cravings for cookies and ice cream.
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — ead this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
CandysDirt.com
Downtown Dallas Views And Stunning Design Make For Fabulous Townhomes in The Cedars
The Cedars is one of Dallas’s most exciting neighborhoods. With proximity to downtown Dallas’ hottest attractions like Lee Harvey’s Dive In and Alamo Drafthouse, residents enjoy top-tier nightlife, five-star dining, and first-class entertainment. Within the Cedars, an incredible collection of townhomes just hit the market and they’re...
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
